When Dr. Mike Cherwek retired as founder and managing partner of Fredericksburg’s longest continually operating cardiology practice years ago, he taught cardiology for a while at the University of Virginia hospital.
Looking to find something meaningful to do with his time after that, the Stafford County resident got involved with Project Healing Waters, which uses fly fishing and connecting with nature to help injured and recovering service members who’ve served our country.
Like most things the ambidextrous heart surgeon gets involved with, it wasn’t long before Cherwek found himself as program lead at chapters in Quantico and Fort Belvoir, and eventually as national vice president of the expanding Project Healing Waters organization.
Cherwek, who still fishes privately with service members who’ve gone through the Project Healing Waters program, is now turning his attention to what he calls “Project 2.0 with a Fredericksburg focus,” expanding the fundraising he’s done personally and piecemeal.
It’s a new local initiative called the Fredericksburg Area Military Service Initiative Fund, being set up to support efforts like Project Healing Waters and others. It is designed to offer early and long-term support to injured and recovering service members returning to civilian life.
In an interview recently, Cherwek elaborated: “We want to explore ways to help with preemptive healing from illnesses associated with battle exposure. And maybe just as importantly, we want to find ways of integrating these service members back into our community, letting them know that we appreciate them and their service to this country.”
Cherwek says he and the board that’s been set up to administer FAMSI is focusing on continuously raising money for different projects to help these physically and emotionally injured service members. It’s being administered by the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region.
Cherwek said his experience as a doctor and with Project Healing Waters has shown him that, “No one serving in a war zone returns unchanged. Adverse physical and emotional consequences of war can easily go unrecognized or even ignored and they can unfortunately remain dormant for years.”
He said early proactive and sustained engagement with the civilian community can be a valuable way to help veterans and their families mend and adjust to a healthy and successful civilian life. He noted that more than 6,000 American veterans commit suicide each year, many of them suffering with PTSD.
Grants from the fund will go to support initiatives that “inclusively welcome all military service members with gratitude for their service to our country.”
“We also hope that this new entity can serve as an ombudsman or clearinghouse, if you will, for those looking for help for themselves or a loved one,” he said. “If they call and say they’re looking to fly fish or get out and bicycle with others, we will have a listing of existing programs that can help them.”
Cherwek said he and others connected with FAMSI will be out talking to civic clubs, veterans groups and other organizations to seek funding to help these service members. He said grants could go for gifts to Project Healing Waters participants, postage to send Blue Star Mother’s gift baskets at Christmas or gift certificates for meals at local restaurants.
Cherwek said that letting service members know people back home care is a critical part of their being appreciated and reintegrating into society.
“I talk to lots of soldiers and the cynical but very real joke they’ll share is that they’re over there in a war zone and America’s at the mall,” he said. “Even though people want to care, life goes on and the people serving our country don’t get fully appreciated.”
He noted that when they get a gift package from home and see the effort that’s gone into providing it, they know someone’s thinking of them.
To that same end, Cherwek thinks the idea of restaurant gift certificates or deep discounts for service members can be helpful, as well.
“We don’t want these soldiers suffering from PTSD or survivor’s guilt coming home and staying upstairs in a bedroom with the shades drawn,” he said. “Better to have them get a certificate or deep discount to get out into the community and have a nice meal in a local restaurant.”
Cherwek said his hope is that the fund could raise enough money to cover restaurants’ cost if they take part. He added that the program would not only help the service members, but showcase the restaurants and the Fredericksburg region in a positive light.
And while he’s seen that fly fishing is one good way to get suffering vets to see the benefits of “Vitamin N—nature,” Cherwek said, there are many different programs to help returning veterans. He thinks FAMSI would be a conduit to match service members with programs that might suit them best.
“That could be shooting a bow and arrow or finding out about a service dog,” he said, noting that many programs offer mentorship, respite time, camaraderie and healing to veterans and their families. “We could help get those in need to programs best suited for them. It wouldn’t make sense to reinvent the wheel if existing programs are already out there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.