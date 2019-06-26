Fredericksburg’s City Council has taken steps to control how new small automobile sales lots look.
The council voted 6–0 Tuesday night in favor of an amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance requiring small-scale automotive sales and rental businesses to obtain a special permit to locate or expand in a Commercial Highway Zoning District. Small scale is defined as a lot of less than three acres.
The amendment was suggested by the Planning Commission after reviewing a plan to rezone about 28 acres along State Route 3 from Interstate 95 to U.S. 1 from Commercial Shopping Center to Commercial Highway.
There are 25 automotive sales and rental businesses in land zoned Commercial Highway, most of which is along stretches of I–95, U.S. 1 and Route 3 in the city. Twenty-two of them falling under the small-scale definition.
Those existing businesses will be grandfathered in under the old ordinance and would have to apply for a special-use permit if they want to expand their operation.
“As long as the dealership continues in essentially the same intensity of as it is today, then it is protected from the change in the ordinance and it may continue to operate,” said City Attorney Kathleen Dooley.
According to Senior Planner Mike Craig, car dealerships on lots smaller than three acres often end up with vehicles for sale parked in customer spaces, in grass or other landscaping areas or areas allotted for emergency vehicles.
The overcrowding described by Craig is part of the reasoning behind the change the council approved. The overflow of cars and the repair work needed to repair them on site can degrade the environment and, as noted in the memorandum, are “in the worst cases, contrary to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.”
The change allows the city to set and enforce standards on setbacks, buffers, signs, lighting and how vehicles can be displayed.
All businesses in the affected zone were notified of the proposed change in a letter delivered May 24.
Only one person, former Councilman Joe Wilson, spoke at the public hearing about the proposed amendment, and only to ask for clarification about the two-year grandfather clause in the amendment.
Since the use of the land is what is grandfathered into the ordinance and not the owner, if a dealership is sold to another owner or goes out of business and another is started at the site within two years, the new dealership will retain the legal non-conforming status. If the site is vacant or used for another purpose for more than two years, then any new auto business wanting to locate there would have to apply for the special-use permit.