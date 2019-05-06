Fredericksburg is close to getting a new brand identity.
HUB Collective, the Portland, Ore., design firm that’s been working since December to develop a plan for the city, will meet with the city’s branding committee and update the public on its efforts during two sessions Thursday. The project is expected to be finished by the end of July.
“We’ve gotten to a point where we can say, ‘Here’s our platform,’ and show visuals to the committee,” said Sonja Wise, the city’s spokeswoman. “We’re at that pivotal moment, and are very, very excited.”
City officials decided that Fredericksburg needed a unified brand for the entire city because it currently uses a variety of images that have been created over the years. They range from the city’s official seal, which features two feathers from the badge of the Prince of Wales to memorialize Prince Frederick, for whom the City of Fredericksburg was named; to a stylized silhouette of the downtown skyline that’s the Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s logo.
HUB staff started the branding project by looking at what people are saying about the city. It included such findings as the median age of residents, which, at 29.5, is younger than in most Virginia localities. They followed up with a visit in January to hold 90-minute focus group sessions to get perspectives from the various groups in the community, including community organizations, artists and arts organizations, the City Council and boards and commissions.
HUB is using the information to help create a brand complete with visual identity, messaging strategy and tagline; a brand usage guideline; and such things as business cards, brochures and letterhead.
The public will be able to provide input and feedback on what HUB has done so far from 6–7 p.m. at the Mayfield Civic Association Community Building, 311 Glover St.; and 7:30–8:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.
“Our goal is to represent every area of the city, which includes Fall Hill Avenue toward Central Park as well as along Dixon Street to the Fairgrounds. Hence, our efforts to reach out to the Mayfield Civic Association during this visit, as well as at the centrally located Dorothy Hart Community Center,” Wise said. “Just as in January, all are welcome to participate in these meetings.”
HUB staff will return in June to present initial branding concepts to the public, and revise selected brand concept directions, tone and messages. They will finalize brand elements with the committee in July.
“At this time, HUB will likely be here the final week in July to present and train on the final brand,” Wise said.