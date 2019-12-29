Fredericksburg’s Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will hold their annual Gun Giveback event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at Police Headquarters, 2200 Cowan Blvd.
It allows for gun owners to voluntarily turn in any unwanted firearms for proper and safe disposal.
More than 170 firearms—including long guns, shotguns, replica guns and pellet guns—have been voluntarily surrendered since the program since 2004, when it was started by City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. and Fredericksburg Police Sgt. Jim Kuebler. Their goal was to get unwanted guns out of circulation and disposed of so they aren’t used in crimes or to wound someone in an accidental shooting. People turned in 67 guns that year.
“We’ve had people turn them in that know they can sell them, but want to make sure they don’t end up in hands of a criminal or a family member struggling with substance abuse,” said police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick.
She said one man turned in a dozen guns after Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas in 2017. The man said he was distraught about such shootings nationwide.
“He was appreciative of having an outlet so the guns couldn’t be used against someone,” she said.
Frye said he and Kuebler started the program because there had been a number of shootings in the city.
“People portray it as the city is trying to take your guns,” he said. “It’s not that. It’s a public service.”
He said it can offer peace of mind to those who want a way to dispose of a gun they discover while dealing with a relative’s estate, or simply want to get rid of for any number of reasons. He recalled how he once got a call from someone at midnight who wanted to get a gun out of their house.
“I never asked why,” he said. “That’s not what the program is about.”
The event is held as a give-back rather than a buy-back because, under Virginia law, guns returned for a reward must be offered to firearms dealers for purchase. The firearms were offered to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for research purposes.
“If they don’t want them, we hold on to them for 120 days and then properly dispose of them,” Kirkpatrick said. “That’s in case somebody files a police report that the gun has been stolen.”
The police department and sheriff’s office will also provide free gun locks at the event for gun owners concerned about safety. She said there was an incident recently where a woman reported she had two guns stolen from her unlocked car.
“We’re not out to take guns from anyone,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’re just an outlet.”
The Gun Giveback event is not limited to city residents—anyone who would like their unwanted firearms to be safely disposed of can bring them to the event.
Frye said the city is the only locality offering this type of event in the state, and would like to see others duplicate the effort.
