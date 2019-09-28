Want to make your voice heard about the future of the Fredericksburg area along Fall Hill Avenue?
If so, the city of Fredericksburg would like your input on what it calls Small Area 2 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Family Life Center, 400 Bragg Hill Drive.
Fredericksburg has 10 small area planning areas, and city staff are working with experts to determine the strengths and weaknesses of each and provide guidance to encourage their best development or redevelopment potential.
Small Area 2 runs along Fall Hill Avenue from just past Normandy Avenue to Interstate 95. It contains more 125 acres of public open space, approximately 75 acres of private natural area, and almost a mile of Rappahannock River shore.
The area is primarily residential, and several neighborhoods have buildings more than 40 years old that need to be modernized. There are few commercial services in this area, which means residents usually have to drive to get them.
City Council has already approved plans for Small Area 6, which consists of the U.S. 1, Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street corridors and the adjacent neighborhoods between the Rappahannock Canal and River. These include Normandy Village, Riverside, and Fall Hill.
Highlights of that plan include revitalizing the northern gateway into the City, balancing anticipated growth with preservation of existing neighborhoods, establishing a Creative Maker district to enable the evolution of the Princess Anne Corridor into a vibrant center for production and commercial activity, and addressing transportation, environmental, and open space issues.
For more information, please contact Senior Planner Mike Craig at 540/372-1179, mjcraig@fredericksburgva.gov, or visit the city’s Small Area Plan website at fredericksburgva.gov/1266/Small-Area-Plans.
