What is Fredericksburg's vision for where it's going—and how will it get there?
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and members of City Council will give an update of their “2036 Vision Statement, Desired Future States” in a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. June 18 at James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave.
The vision statement came out of a two-day meeting in October 2016 when Greenlaw and the council were challenged to describe their vision for Fredericksburg 20 years in the future. From that vision, eight "desired future states" emerged. They include employment, education, transportation, the environment, culture, historic preservation, strong neighborhoods and public services.
The town hall meeting will include a report on the city's progress over two years on the 35 priorities it came up with for those areas, and will introduce council's updated set of 34 priorities for the next two years.
The Council Vision and Priorities 2017–2020 are available online at fredericksburgva.gov/1268/Council-Priorities-2017-2020.