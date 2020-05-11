Fredericksburg will observe Memorial Day virtually this year, and needs the public’s help.
City officials are asking people to share photos of those they will be remembering for a Virtual Memorial Gallery that will be posted May 22 on the city’s Facebook events page and other city department Facebook pages.
The Memorial Luminaria at Fredericksburg National Cemetery and the ceremony at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial Park, two events normally held during Memorial Day weekend, will shift to social media and public broadcasting channels this year.
The luminaria event normally illuminates the cemetery with thousands of candles, but had to be canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the city will post a video on the Facebook events page May 23. It will feature an interview that Bill Freehling, the city’s Economic Development and Tourism director, did last year with John Hennessy, the National Park Service’s chief historian at the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park.
Danelle Rose, the city’s tourism manager, said her staff is filming people who were to have given speeches at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial Park on Memorial Day. Jim Gaston, an administrative assistant, will use those videos and various scenes shot at the park to create a virtual ceremony that will be shared May 25 on the city’s social media channels, YouTube and its public access television channels.
“All videos and the Virtual Memorial Gallery will be posted on our cable local government access channel on Monday, May 25, and will run all day for ones that would like to watch it on TV and do not have internet access or social media,” Rose said.
The broadcasts will be available on Cox channel 84 and Verizon channel 42.
People can either scan and email their photos to Rose at darose@fredericksburgva.gov with the subject line “Virtual Memorial Gallery,” or mail them to the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, Attn: Virtual Memorial; 706 Caroline St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 by May 19.
Photos should contain the following information:
- Service member name;
- Branch of service;
- Year entering and year leaving the military.
Photos mailed to the Visitor Center should include a return address so they can be mailed back.
To view the gallery, visit facebook.com/events/ 3419588358069615.
