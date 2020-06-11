Fredericksburg Protest (copy)

Protesters march in a light rain on Princess Anne Street in downtown Fredericksburg on Friday evening.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance–Star

Fredericksburg will hold a Youth Forum Saturday morning to discuss issues raised in the recent Black Lives Matters protests downtown.

The first 50 community members ages 15–25 to register at eventbrite.com/e/fredericksburg-youth-forum-tickets-109038565284 will need to arrive at 9 a.m. at James Monroe High School to work with a team to shape their message. Community leadership will arrive at 10:30 a.m. to listen to their message. The forum will end at noon.

Participation in the forum is free, but limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will be no room for walk-ins.

Vernon Green, who owns GCubed in Stafford County, is the forum’s host and organizer. Other leadership attending will be Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr., City Manager Tim Baroody, Police Chief Brian Layton and members of the Citizen Advisory Panel.

The panel was formed in 2015 to enhance relations between Fredericksburg’s Police Department and the community, and provide a way for the police chief to listen to concerns regarding police services or social problems work together on solutions. It has begun meeting weekly instead of quarterly as a result of the protests.

Members are city schools Superintendent Marci Catlett, School Board member Jarvis Bailey, Sabrina Johnson, P.J. Pcsolinski, the Rev. Hasmel Turner and Meredith Beckett.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments