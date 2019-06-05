Fredericksburg’s Economic Development and Tourism Department will host a free walking tour to see two outdoor artworks in this year’s Public Sculpture Project at 10 a.m. June 22.
Preston Thayer, the project’s director, will lead the tour from the pocket park at the triangle intersection of Wolfe Street, Prince Edward Street and Kenmore Avenue to the sculpture site behind the VRE station on Caroline Street. It will highlight Charlie Brouwer’s locust wood sculpture “A Future and a Hope” at Wolfe Street triangle and Harry McDaniel’s aluminum sculpture “Lightning Sanctuary,” which is located on Caroline Street between Frederick Street and the VRE station.
The project provides a 12-month display of six large-scale outdoor public sculptures at key gateway locations in the city. A new group of six artworks will be installed in late September. This program is designed to be a fun and interesting way for the public to engage with art.
The Public Sculpture Project got its start under the auspices of the Fredericksburg Arts Commission in 2016, and was soon embraced by the community.
“People are reaching out to city staff and asking, ‘Where can I see the sculptures and how long will they be up?’ ” said Jane Shelhorse, director of Fredericksburg’s Parks, Recreation and Events Department, in a news release.
Thayer said that when the program was first launched, it was uncertain how residents and visitors would respond. Now that sculptures have been here for several years, they are being incorporated into people’s conversations and appreciation of local art. Many people have expressed their support for this addition to the city’s lively art scene, he said.
“It’s very rewarding to see pedestrians walking by the work and stop to take pictures,” he said.
Other sculptures in the project on view include:
- Luke Achterberg’s “Killer Bee,” a painted steel sculpture located on U.S. 1 at the Falmouth Bridge.
- Jim Gallucci’s “Morning Glory Bench IV,” a powder-coated steel sculpture on the Heritage trail at Old Mill Park.
- Ray Katz’s “WinterMoon,” a brushed aluminum sculpture in Dixon Park.
- John W. Parker’s “Swallowtail II,” a steel plate sculpture at Fall Hill Avenue and Village Lane.
Participants should wear walking shoes and are encouraged to bring cameras and take selfies.