What would make you feel comfortable going to a downtown Fredericksburg restaurant, retail shop or other business once they reopen?

That’s what Fredericksburg VA Main Street would like to find out as it develops an “Reboot Downtown! Initiative.”

It’s partnered with the University of Mary Washington to create an online survey that will gather public opinion on such things as how comfortable they’ll feel shopping in a store where the staff is wearing masks and gloves, and if they’d pay more to eat in a restaurant where the tables are spaced farther apart.

“We are at a very important crossroad as we prepare to reopen downtown,” said Ann Glave, Fredericksburg VA Main Street’s executive director. “Now is the time for businesses to prepare their spaces and staff for important safety considerations.”

She is urging people to complete the survey, which is available at monkey.com/r/RebootFxbg through May 11. The feedback will be used to develop the “Reboot Downtown! Initiative.”

There is no specific date for when downtown businesses will reopen. Plans will be posted on the Fredericksburg Downtown Facebook page and downtown businesses’ social media pages as they become available, Glave said.

She said UMW’s help with the survey is another example of the community working together toward a common goal.

