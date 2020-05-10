Fredericksburg VA Main Street has come up with a way to thank the community for supporting downtown businesses during the COVID–19 pandemic.
The business revitalization and support program is launching a FXBG Gratitude Gift Program this Monday that will give people a chance to win one of five $25 gift cards for downtown businesses each week for eight weeks.
“We were looking for a way to say ‘thank you’ to the community for supporting our downtown businesses,” Executive Director Anne Glave said in a news release. “That’s how the Gratitude Drawing came about for us. The community has been gracious in supporting our restaurants, retail, services and our museums with donations and purchases of merchandise, food, drinks and gift cards over the last few weeks.”
To participate, people should attach a screenshot of a receipt or receipts showing $25 or more in purchases or donations to downtown Fredericksburg businesses at surveymonkey.com/r/ThankYouFxbg or send an email to Info@fredericksburgmainstreet.org with “Gratitute” in the subject line.
Fredericksburg VA Mainstreet will draw five winners each Monday for the previous Monday through Sunday period.
This promotion is funded by a grant from VA Main Street.
