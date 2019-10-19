Fredericksburg’s finance department has some bad news for city residents who complained of sticker shock upon seeing their latest water bill.
It has determined that those bills are accurate.
The city’s utility billing office received more than 100 calls from residents earlier this month complaining about their latest water bill, which they said showed unusually high water consumption. The majority of the concerns came from residents of the Idlewild neighborhood, said Robyn Shugart, the city’s director of finance.
Finance department staff spent the last two weeks reviewing approximately 4,000 customer accounts citywide and found that the city’s new billing software accurately calculated the bills based upon the consumption information provided by meter readings, according to a news release from the city.
Meter rereads and leak checks turned up a total of only five leaks.
The finance department compared residents’ usage from the previous billing cycle to determine if it was consistent with their account history. Accounts identified as having high usage were then compared with those residents’ historical usage during similar billing cycles. This review found about 40 accounts that showed a higher than historical use.
City staff reread the meters for those accounts and verified the reading to ensure they were accurate. They also checked for leaks. Two were found, and customers were notified and provided with information on what they should do next.
Approximately 50 additional customers requested meter rereads and leak checks, and three leaks were discovered. All of the rereads that were performed verified consistent meter reads, according to the news release.
The Sept. 27 bill was for usage in July and August, and was higher than in the past for a number of reasons. For starters, it is the first bill that included the 10 percent rate increase that went into effect July 1, and it covered 68 days instead of the normal 60 because of the July 4 holiday.
In addition, rainfall has been lower than average rainfall since July. That, along with record-breaking high temperatures and receding groundwater levels resulted in a drought watch advisory across the commonwealth of Virginia, according to the Department of Environmental Quality. The city of Fredericksburg is currently within a “moderate drought” area.
City residents who have additional questions or feel they may have a leak should contact the utility filling office at 540/372-1182.
