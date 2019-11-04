Voters in the Fredericksburg region will go to the polls today to select local officials and their representatives in Richmond.
All polls across Virginia will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. All voters must have valid photo identification to participate in the election.
Statewide, all 100 seats in the House of Delegates and all 40 seats in the state’s Senate are up for election, with more than a dozen of those falling in the Fredericksburg region. Republicans currently hold a 51–48 edge in the House and a 20–19 edge in the Senate. One seat is vacant in each chamber.
Among the hotly contested races that could determine which party controls the House is the 28th District contest, in which Democrat Josh Cole faces Republican Paul Milde to represent parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Cole narrowly lost to Republican Bob Thomas in 2017; Milde defeated Thomas in this year’s GOP primary.
A number of contested local races are also on the ballot in Stafford, including sheriff, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue and commonwealth’s attorney. Three School Board seats are also be on the ballot in the George Washington, Griffis–Widewater and Rock Hill districts, as well as two supervisor seats in the Griffis–Widewater and Rock Hill districts.
The ballot also asks Stafford voters whether they support a $50 million bond referendum for local roadway safety improvements. If approved, the referendum will help the county leverage the necessary funding to complete $140 million worth of roadway safety improvements throughout the county.
According to county spokesman Andrew Spence, if the total transportation bond is issued, the anticipated tax increase for the average family in Stafford would be about $75 annually.
In Spotsylvania, there are contested races for the Chancellor, Livingston and Salem districts and contested races for School Board in those three districts, as well as the Courtland District.
In King George, there are contested races on the ballot for at-large supervisor and sheriff. Caroline has contested races for Bowling Green District supervisor and Mattaponi District School Board seat, as well as revenue commissioner.
The Tuesday morning forecast for the region calls for temperatures in the low 40s, warming up to the mid-60s later in the day.
