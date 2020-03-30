Fredericksburg residents can purchase the 2020–21 VRE parking decals for the City Residents Only lot at the VRE Station in downtown Fredericksburg beginning Wednesday.
The decals are $2 each and are available only to people living in the 22401 ZIP code, with the exception of those on Teagan Drive and Hudgins Farm Circle with a 22408 ZIP, and a few properties on River Road with a 22407 ZIP that are located in the city limits.
The current decal is good through midnight May 15.
As City Hall is closed to the public and most offices are working with reduced staff, the recommended way to purchase the decal from the City Treasurer’s office is online at fredericksburgva.gov. Click on “Online Payments,” and then select the Online Payments link again. The decal will be mailed to a resident’s address of record within 2–3 business days.
The city Police Department requests that people place the new decal to the backside of their rearview mirror on either the left or right side, making it visible through the windshield.
Should the situation change, the city will post notifications on its website, fredericksburgva.gov, and on all city social media outlets. People with questions may call 540/372-1001, option 5 or email trdept@fredericksburgva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.