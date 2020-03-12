When Jenny Harrell Catron boarded a cruise ship in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., last week, the Fredericksburg woman was told she had “a better chance of falling out of a moving car hijacked by gang members than of coming into contact with someone that had the virus.”
Those odds were changed irrevocably when a fellow passenger aboard the Costa Luminosa became ill, was hospitalized in Puerto Rico and tested for the coronavirus.
The passenger was from northern Italy, and while it’s not known if she had the disease, the incident started a downhill spiral for Catron and others on the 20-day transatlantic venture. The ship was denied entry at its next port in Antigua, and the Costa Cruise line eventually cut short its trip, which included stops at several ports in Italy.
As of Thursday, it had canceled all activities on board the ship, as well, Catron said through email.
“At this point, there is no reason to separate us, as we have all been around each other for almost a week,” she wrote.
It’s not the trip Catron, 51, expected when she booked the cruise as a surprise Christmas gift for her husband, Jeff. The two have been to Europe many times, but not to the ports the Costa Luminosa was scheduled to visit. When Catron’s husband declined to make the trip over his concerns about motion sickness, not the virus, she decided to go solo.
As for her, she said the fear of panic, which “has taken hold at the highest levels,” is greater than the fear of sickness.
Concern levels were particularly high in the days after the ship was denied access to the Caribbean port. Catron said news was scant on the ship, and people didn’t know the fate of their fellow passenger who’d gotten sick—or their own—other than they were headed into open waters, away from hospitals.
“I’m absolutely terrified. Terrified I will wake up and find a note under my door and my door locked saying I am not allowed to leave my inside cabin for the next 11 days. Terrified that the entire crew will get sick and leave us stranded at sea with no one to drive the boat, and terrified that all these old people are gonna start dropping and there won’t be enough well medical people to take care of them,” she posted on The Free Lance–Star’s Facebook page.
A few days after that post, Catron seemed a little calmer and focused instead on the “community of resilience” around her. The cruise planned to end, five days early, in Marseille, France.
“I will and am having fun on this cruise,” she wrote, “and will continue to be at peace no matter my fate … even if I do it clinging to a baby doll.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Boo hoo.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.