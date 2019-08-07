A Fredericksburg woman who provided the heroin found in the system of another woman who fatally overdosed last year pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday.
Nicole Marie Coon, 31, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and two counts of distributing drugs as an accommodation.
Coon was charged in connection with the May 22, 2018, death of 33-year-old Dynasty Anderson, who had overdosed in her home in Heritage Park in the city three days earlier. According to the evidence, Anderson had high levels of fentanyl and cocaine in her system at the time, along with heroin and methadone.
As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Justin Witt and defense attorney John Spencer, a felony homicide charge was reduced to manslaughter and two drug charges were reduced. Felony homicide carries a possible 40-year prison sentence, while the reduced charges carries maximum penalties of 10 years each.
Coon will be sentenced Oct. 9 by Judge Gordon Willis.
Witt said the CPR on Anderson was in progress when an officer responded to call on May 19. Several doses of Narcan were given to the victim, but the antidote was ineffective in part because the victim had been alone for some time before she was discovered, police said.
Anderson was taken to Mary Washington and never regained consciousness before being pronounced dead a few days later.
The ensuing investigation revealed that Coon had used Anderson's vehicle the previous night to travel to Washington to purchase heroin. She apparently gave Anderson a small amount of heroin after returning.
Police were unable to find Coon in the following weeks, but finally caught up with her during a traffic stop on Sept. 25 not far from the police station. She told police she had been staying with Anderson and her twin sister for about a week and gave her heroin because she repeatedly requested it.
The child abuse charge stemmed from the fact that Coon's young son and another child were in the vicinity of the illegal drugs.