The Black Lives Matter protesters won’t face any jail time if convicted of violating Fredericksburg’s hastily enacted curfew last week, but they’re still facing the possibility of substantial fines.
Approximately 25 people were on the docket Thursday in Fredericksburg General District Court after being charged with curfew violations last week.
City officials declared a state of emergency in reaction to large local demonstrations stemming from the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The protests were still going on Thursday night, but the curfew was lifted last Friday.
A group of protesters were outside the courthouse Thursday morning to offer support to their summoned colleagues. They weren’t allowed in the courtroom because of COVID-19 and social distancing concerns.
Trial dates were set for July 31 and Oct. 30. The curfew violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries the possibility of 12 months in jail, but prosecutors have already announced they won’t be seeking jail time for people accused only of the curfew violation.
However, Class 1 misdemeanors also carry the possibility of a fine of up to $2,500.
Local attorney Christopher Reyes is one of the lawyers who have offered to represent the protesters for free. Reyes said he started the day with two curfew-related clients, but had about 10 before the morning was over.
Reyes said he intends to ask Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins to dismiss every case because the defendants were simply exercising their First Amendment rights. Reyes said he will be looking into whether the city was legally able to issue the curfew in the first place.
Reyes said the protesters he has talked to told him they were on their way home or heading toward their cars when they were stopped by police.
Some of those in the crowd Thursday insisted that some of the arrests occurred even before the curfew time arrived or very shortly afterward.
They also displayed a petition with nearly 7,000 signatures requesting that the city drop the charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.