Several area authors will soon make appearances in the Fredericksburg region.
- King George County resident Sean Gates will give a presentation on his historical fiction novel, “A Dark and Lonely Road,” on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway. He will also sign copies of his book, which features several local sites.
- Local author Virginia Lyman Lucas will present a lecture on the Doolittle Raid at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library in Fredericksburg on Saturday from 2–3 p.m. Lucas, the author of “World War II at the Movies,” will speak about the highly classified 1942 bombing mission in the first of three lectures hosted by the library. She will talk about The Battle of Midway in June, and a lecture on the Battle of Guadalcanal is scheduled for August.
- Author John Wasowicz, a Fairfax County native and former Arlington prosecutor, will sign copies of his legal thriller, “Daingerfield Island,” at Barnes & Noble in Fredericksburg’s Central Park on Saturday from 1–5 p.m.