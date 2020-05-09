James Monroe High School will hold in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies for its Class of 2020 during the week of June 8-12 designed to follow social-distancing recommendations.
Principal Tim Duffy said Friday that about 250 seniors will be notified of a time slot so they can receive their diplomas separately. They will hear their name called and wear their cap and gown as they walk across a stage set up on the school’s ground. In addition to their diplomas, the graduates will receive gifts and have their pictures taken.
“Our students work so hard to reach this accomplishment. We are very excited to find ways to celebrate that,” Duffy said. “These young people are so important to the future of our city and our country. It really does give us something to cheer about in these difficult times.”
The city system’s plan is similar to the one the Spotsylvania County school system announced Thursday, which involves social-distancing graduations at its five high schools over the final two weeks of May. Stafford County has rescheduled graduation for its five high schools for Aug. 1.
Duffy said that he and his staff liked the idea of giving each student personal, individualized attention, and will allow four family members or guardians to attend the ceremonies. They are looking into the possibility of letting up to 10 others watch from a distant location.
“Safety is No. 1,” Duffy said. “We could have gone, obviously, with a virtual graduation, but we think under the recommendation of the CDC and the governor’s plan [to relax quarantine restrictions] that we can do this safely, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
A virtual program celebrating all JM graduates will be released on June 20 on the cityschools.com website and the school system’s Facebook pages and Twitter account.
Duffy said that JMHS hopes to offer help over the summer to any seniors who aren’t ready to graduate.
“The biggest challenge is that students didn’t have that fourth quarter to bring their grades up the way they ordinarily would have,” he said.
James Monroe will hold its traditional spring awards programs virtually this month, and will feature photographs and video clips. The program for students in grades 9-11 will be released on May 15. The program for seniors will be released on May 22. Links will be posted on the school system’s webpages and social media platforms.
