The Fredericksburg Nationals will be the first minor league baseball team to have a new, eco-friendly synthetic turf system when it opens its stadium in Fredericksburg.
Three major league stadiums, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, are already using or have chosen Shaw Sports Turf’s B1K: Batting a Thousand, which is designed to feel and play as close to a natural grass field as possible.
“This turf eliminates the need to irrigate the field, saving tens of thousands gallons of water each year, and also eliminates fertilizers and other chemicals that can find their way to our watersheds,” said Seth Silber, whose family owns the FredNats.
He added that the B1K system will also stand up to constant use better than natural grass for concerts and other events that the city plans to hold at the stadium as part of the deal it struck with the Silbers.
Installing synthetic turf is one of a number of ways that the family is trying to be environmentally conscious as the $35 million, multipurpose stadium takes shape next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center in Celebrate Virginia South.
“When we came to Fredericksburg, it was made very clear to us that this was important to the community,” Seth Silber said. “We’re just fortunate that we’re at a point where a lot of this technology is available and feasible.”
He and his family began meeting with an informal task force that includes the city’s Clean and Green Commission to get ideas and incorporate them even before they’d secured financing for the stadium, he said. Other task force members include Anne Little, Tree Fredericksburg’s executive director, and Jerry Lawson, national manager of the Energy Star Small Business/Congregations at the Environmental Protection Agency.
“They reached out to us and it made sense to us from environmentally conscious sense, but we’ll also be able to save money by a lot of these environmental measures,” said Silber.
Going green has been a focus of both major and minor league baseball teams for some time. Major League Baseball, for example, partnered with the National Resources Defense Council to form a Team Greening Program in 2008; and BB&T Ballpark, the Class AAA Charlotte Knights in Charlotte, N.C., was awarded LEED green building certification in 2014.
Silber said that his family will pursue LEED certification for their stadium after it’s been opened for 12 months. It will be one of the first minor league baseball parks to have 100 percent LED lighting, including the field lights. That’s expected to save reduce electric usage by 30–50 percent compared with prior generation ballparks.
In addition, lighting for the parking lot and flagpole will be totally solar powered, and the stadium roofs are designed to support solar panels in the future. Plans originally called for involving The Brisben Center, which is training people to install solar panels, in installation of the lights.
“We had arranged for students from the Brisben project to work with us in early April when the lights were delivered,” said Peter Kirk, the stadium project manager. “They have to be assembled and calibrated before they’re mounted. They were going to work with our electricians as part of their training, but COVID-19 has caused that to be put on hold.”
He added that there wasn’t enough time to design and install a rooftop solar system before the originally scheduled opening date of April 23, but the stadium is designed to support one.
“As soon as we can, we want to get back to that,” Kirk said. “It will probably be a great opportunity to marry with Brisben to design and install it.”
Silber said that there are plans to partner with Dominion Power and others in the future to make the stadium as fully solar-powered as possible. It will also have Energy Star, Water Sense and Safer Choice equipment, including appliances in the concession stands and administrative offices.
Other features will include point-of-use water heaters instead of hot water heaters with large tanks and a rooftop heating and cooling system that can recover some of the energy normally wasted through exhausted air to condition the incoming air supply.
“It’s safe to say that if this is not the most energy efficient ball park, it will certainly be one of the most in the future,” Silber said.
It will also be bird friendly. All glass at the stadium will have American Bird Conservatory recommended geometric lens decals, which refract UV light to make glass more visible to birds. It’s estimated that more than a billion birds each year are killed each year after flying into glass windows and doors, which they do not see as obstacles.
For landscaping, the Silber family has teamed up with Tree Fredericksburg. Volunteers will plant a wide variety of trees planted this fall in the stadium’s parking lot, the “Parent Oasis” area of its playground and around its exterior. This had been planned for the spring, but got delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak.
There will be an avenue, or allée, created mostly of Yoshino Cherry trees that will lead to the stadium entrance. The trees were chosen specifically because they’ll match the trees at the expo center, and will spread their branches to a circumference of around i35 feet.
“You’ll feel like you’re in a green tunnel, and then all of a sudden the stadium opens up I front of you,” Little said.
Other trees that will be planted around the stadium’s exterior have been selected to provide a constantly changing display of color. Once the Yoshino cherry trees shed their white-pink blossoms in April, Tree Lilacs will begin showing their lilac-shaped blossoms with the Kentucky Yellowwood’s clusters of white blooms close behind.
There will also be a scattering of oaks, elms, maples, dogwoods and the black gum, which is the first tree to turn bright red in the fall. Hackberry and River Birch trees will be planted in the stadium’s two biofilters for stormwater runoff.
Additional trees, most likely redbuds and dogwoods, will be given away at the last game of the season for every home run that a FredNats player makes.
“We would hope that our players make lots of home runs,” Silber said.
