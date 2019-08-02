Antoinette Ford, a 29-year-old Marine veteran, gazed upon her brand new, bright-red Nissan Sentra.
“Now I can go look for another job, and I can do all these things that I haven’t been able to do,” she said.
The vehicle represented a remarkable turn for the single mother, who started 2019 without a home, spending nearly three months living in her old car with her 9-year-old son, Jaire.
Not only was the new Sentra a godsend, it was a literal gift that’s now hers to use as she wants for a year, for free.
A group of community leaders and business owners unanimously concluded that Ford was a veteran worthy of recognition, and a helping hand. They presented the car to her at Rocking Nissan of Stafford County.
Ford will have full use of the automobile for one year and won’t have to pay for gasoline for that entire period. The staff of the North Stafford car dealership chipped in to cover the fuel costs, and Nissan North America even gave Ford a gift certificate to purchase groceries.
“With everything that she had been through, really she needed this the most,” said Mark Sorensen, general manager of Mission BBQ, who nominated Ford from a large pool of veterans being considered to win the prize.
Ford’s journey began last fall, when the administration specialist left the Marine Corps after 10 years of service. While in uniform, Ford saw duty in Yuma, Ariz., as well as San Diego, Calif., before returning to her final assignment at Quantico.
Discharged in August 2018, Ford moved to Woodbridge, where she became a full-time college student. She looked for work, but had no success. She also began reaching out to the Veteran’s Administration, as well as other organizations willing to help her, but her financial situation worsened.
Ford became homeless in December, living out of her car and occasionally staying in area hotels. She eventually lost her car and remained on the streets for almost three months before finding a part-time job as an office coordinator in Dumfries. Around the same time, she moved in with a friend in Woodbridge.
From there, Ford discovered the Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, a veteran-friendly organization that just six weeks ago placed her and her son in their own apartment.
“They were homeless and we were able to find them housing where they could be stable,” said Joan Jennings–Staley, a veteran case manager of the foundation.
The group negotiates substantial discounts with property owners willing to assist veterans by waiving security deposits and other advance payments. The foundation also assisted Ford by helping her set financial goals and provided resources and assistance to help her pay rent.
“I had thought about going back to the Marines; I have that option,” Ford said. “But these foundations helping veterans are wonderful, not everyone knows that they’re there, but they are there. If I can help someone in any way that’s maybe in the same situation that I’m in, I’d rather be in that position than to go back in.”
But even with a roof over her head and a part-time job, transportation was still an issue for Ford. Ford’s only option was to use rideshare companies and taxis to get to work and run errands, but the transportation costs were draining her finances.
“I would think, [Jaire] needs to go to the doctor, how am I going to do that,” said Ford. “There are moments of depression dealing with that, but having people around, or knowing that you can reach out to someone, that’s what really kept me afloat.”
Finally, after a series of small victories, Thursday brought a big, unexpected win for Ford—a new car.
“We’re pro-veteran, first responders, military, anyone who is part of this community,” Rocking Nissan general manager Steve Kaplaneris said. “But we want to take care of the veterans because sometimes they’re the forgotten ones, so we figured what better way than to give a car away to a veteran.”
Kaplaneris said a panel of community leaders went through nominations from a social media campaign, and Ford was unanimously selected as the winner of the new automobile.
They told her she had won the car.
“I went limp,” Ford said. “All the feelings left my body, because when you’re going through these things you’re kind of just going along, you don’t know when you’re going to get a break, or if you can take a break, so just for a minute I was able to go into—oh my God, I have a car.”
In addition to the car and other presents from the dealership, Ford and her son received additional surprises from members of the community.
Stafford-based G3 Community Services, a local nonprofit organization, will pay Ford’s car insurance for a year. The organization also provided Ford’s son with a new backpack full of school supplies, as well as a new scooter.
“The little things that we do can never really make up for all the challenges and the sacrifices that veterans go through,” said Vernon Green Jr., founder and chief executive officer of G3 Community Services. “When Steve [Kaplaneris] came to me about this, this was an easy choice.”
The Stafford–based Vets on Track Foundation, which provides home furnishings for needy veterans, first responders and others, will furnish Ford’s apartment with everything she and her son need.
“Our foundation will go in and furnish her apartment top to bottom and we’ll even invite her to our warehouse and she can pick out what she wants,” said Rick Ecker, the foundation’s founder and CEO.
A grateful Ford said Thursday’s event opened even more doors for her. She said she’s optimistic about what lies ahead for her and her son.
“Today is a great day for me to meet other people and see other resources that may be out there,” Ford said.
As for the new car, Ford said she has two pressing priorities.
“First, I’m going to sit there and I’m going to look at it and caress it,” she said. “Then, we have some errands to run.”