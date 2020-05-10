The Free Lance-Star building

The offices of The Free Lance–Star, located in Fredericksburg’s Central Park. 

 DAVE ELLIS / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

The Free Lance–Star won a total of 62 awards in news and advertising categories in the Virginia Press Association's 2019 contest.

The newsroom won 35 awards in its classification, including 12 first-place honors in design, photography and writing categories. Photographers Pete Cihelka and Mike Morones and reporter Cathy Dyson each won three first-place awards. 

The advertising department collected 27 awards, including 10 first-place honors. David Volz, Jane Henshaw, Michaelle Hovey, Roger Reece and Susan Van Vleet were multiple first-place winners. 

The VPA announced the awards last week. The organization typically presents the awards at an annual banquet, but the April 3-4 event in Roanoke was postponed until later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

FIRST-PLACE AWARDS

NEWS: Karen Wonsik, Mike Morones, Cathy Dyson: Combination Picture and Story, Human Trafficking; Staff: General Makeup; Mike Morones: Breaking News Photo, Shooting investigation; Mike Morones: Personality Portrait, Cleo Coleman; Peter Cihelka: Feature photo, Drool in the pool; Peter Cihelka: General News Photo, funeral of Chief Norman Brooks; Peter Cihelka: Sports News Photo, Icy bath; Donnie Johnston: Column Writing; Jonas Beals: Critical Writing; Cathy Dyson: Feature Profile, 'At 100, Millie Stroman is always ready to go;' Cathy Dyson: Government Writing; Adele Uphaus-Conner: Health, Science and Environmental Writing.

ADVERTISING: David Volz, Beth Loveless: Digital Advertising; Jane Henshaw, Michealle Hovey: Education, Churches and Organizations; Jane Henshaw, Kellie Liming: Entertainment; David Volz, Michealle Hovey: Fashion and Personal Care; David Volz Susan Van Vleet: Food and Drug; Jane Henshaw, Roger Reece: Home and Garden; Jane Henshaw, Roger Reece: Lifestyles; Jane Henshaw, Michelle Ditzler: Member Self-Promotion; Jene Henshaw, Susan Van Vleet: Professional Services; David Volz, Michealle Hovey: Professional Services. 

SECOND-PLACE AWARDS

NEWS: Mike Morones and Peter Cihelka: Digital Slideshow, Funeral of Chief Norman Brooks; Mike Morones: Video, Don’t sweat the technique; Mike Morones: Personality Portrait, Apollo diver; Mike Morones: Pictorial Photo, Independence Day; Karen Wonsik: Specialty Pages, Food; Hailey Bullis: Public Notice Story, School property set for auction; Adele Uphaus-Conner: Business & Financial Writing; Staff: Feature Series, Difference Makers; Cathy Dyson: Feature Story, 'Rescuer has abiding passion for possums;' Cathy Dyson: Feature Profile, 'Perspective paramount to car crash survivor;' Cathy Dyson: Investigative, Human Trafficking.

ADVERTISING: Jane Henshaw, Beth Loveless: Digital Advertising; Jane Henshaw, Sandy Statton: Education, Churches and Organizations; David Volz, Michealle Hovey: Fashion and Personal Care; David Volz, Michealle Hovey: Member Self-Promotion; Jene Henshaw, Roger Reece: Professional Services; Jane Henshaw, Michealle Hovey: Professional Services; Jane Henshaw, Kellie Liming: Small Space Ads.

THIRD-PLACE AWARDS

NEWS: Dave Ellis, Mike Morones, Peter Cihelka, Tom Rothenberg, Sabrina Vaz-Holder, Lindley Estes: Digital Gallery, Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon;  Karen Wonsik, Mike Morones, Cathy Dyson: Combination Picture and Story, Medicaid cuts;  Amanda Montag, Karen Wonsik: Front Page Design;  Amanda Montag, Santos Nazario-Bortz: Sports Page Design; Peter Cihelka: Sports Photo, Paralympic swimmer; Cathy Jett: Business & Financial Writing; Rob Hedelt: Column Writing; Barbara Hollingsworth: Editorial Writing; Cathy Dyson: Feature Story Portfolio; Adele Uphaus-Conner: Feature Profile, Former inmate turned barber; James Scott Baron, Adele Uphaus-Conner and Scott Shenk: General News, Stafford student's death;  Steve DeShazo, Sports Column Writing.

ADVERTISING: David Volz, Gail Haynes: Digital Advertising; Jane Henshaw, Susan Van Vlett: Entertainment, Jane Henshaw, Susan Van Vleet: Home and Garden; Jane Henshaw, Fayth Clair: Professional Services; David Volz, Gail Haynes: Professional Services; Jane Henshaw, Staff: Real Estate; David Volz, Kellie Liming: Small Space Ads; Jane Hensaw, Staff: Slick Publications; Staff: Special Sections.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments