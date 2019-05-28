By STAFF REPORT
Fredericksburg is bringing back its free shuttle service downtown Friday and Saturday evenings from 5–9 p.m., May 31 through Aug. 31.
City officials contracted with Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg to make roughly 15-minute loops of downtown with stops at four locations bearing “Around the Town” trolley-stop signs.
The four stops will be: the parking lot at Barton and William streets, Hurkamp Park near the corner of William and Prince Edward streets, the Fredericksburg Visitor Center at 706 Caroline Street, and near Carl’s Ice Cream. The Carl’s shuttle stop is located at 2200 Princess Anne St., near several restaurants as well as the popular Rappahannock River Heritage Trail.
“This is a great way to visit downtown during the summertime,” said Ann Glave, executive director of Fredericksburg VA Main Street. “It adds a fun way to leave your car parked and explore our businesses and restaurants.”
“People will have no problem parking downtown and riding the trolley to their chosen destinations,” said Danelle Rose, Fredericksburg’s Tourism Services manager.
For more information on where to park in downtown Fredericksburg, visit fredericksburgva.gov and follow #wheretoparkfxbg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.