Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is staying positive following the well-publicized error by a local party official that resulted in his reelection paperwork not getting turned in on time.
“At this point we have submitted all of the necessary paperwork so it should just be an automatic process where they inform the registrar that my name will be on the ballot as the Republican candidate,” he said in an email Tuesday to the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia Dept. of Elections had no updates on the matter, according to spokeswoman Andrea Gaines. The State Board of Elections will meet August 6, but the posted meeting agenda did not mention the Freitas issue.
It’s been a week since Freitas was nominated—for the second time—as the Republican nominee in the District House of Delegates election in November. He withdrew his original nomination on July 18, a day before the State Board of Elections met to determine his qualification as a candidate, and several others, after missing the filing deadline.
Instead of waiting to hear the decision of determination of candidate qualification in his case, the Freitas campaign advised the re-nomination route. Now, it’s just wait and see, apparently.
In a July 24 interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, Freitas laid out the possibilities for his campaign for reelection to a third term. He explained how the chairman of the Orange County Republican Committee, who had submitted his paperwork in years past, sent it this year to the same email address with the state election office, only that person no longer worked there.
As a result, the Virginia Department of Elections never received Freitas’ nomination form from the District 30 legislative committee or his statement of candidate qualifications. Generally, exceptions are granted in such cases, the delegate said on the radio show, as long as the state sees everything was attempted to be filed in good faith.
“The whole purpose of these rules is not to prevent people from getting on the ballot for technicalities. The whole purpose of it is to ensure that if you’re going to run with a particular party, that party has actually nominated you through one of the legal nominating processes—we did that—and to make sure that you are a qualified candidate for the House of Delegates, or whatever office you’re running for, which I am,” Freitas said.
At its July 19 meeting, the State Board granted waivers to other candidates, but decided to seek guidance from the attorney general on the matter involving Freitas, who had already withdrawn his nomination at that point.
“It was getting to a point that the most important thing to me was making sure we could actually get a Republican on the ballot,” Freitas said on the radio July 24.
As the process unfolded, he added, it was decided the easiest way forward was for him to drop out of the race and be re-nominated, as is allowed by a rule in Virginia, Freitas said. The local delegate stressed that his campaign and party officials have since looked at all of its internal processes “to make sure there are no foul-ups” in the future.
“It was a mix-up,” Freitas said. “It was obviously embarrassing, but we’ve gone through all the appropriate processes now … and we should be able to move forward in November on the ballot.”
Fredericks, the radio show host, asked Freitas why someone didn’t just pick up the phone to confirm with election officials that the paperwork had been received: “Emails can get caught in spam or junk mail. It’s inconceivable to me that somebody wouldn’t have picked up the phone in your campaign and said, ‘Hey do you have everything? We’ve got two days left. Do you have everything you need?’ And somebody would have said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, we have nothing.’”
Freitas said he would not make any excuses for how it happened. From his perspective, Freitas added, his name will be on the ballot in November. Fredericks asked about the alternative.
“In the event that something happens here and the State Board of Elections says, ‘No, this is just too squirrely, we’re not doing it.’ Rumors have it then your campaign team has now said that under that circumstance, which now appears to be very remote, that you would go ahead and run as a write-in candidate. True or false?” the radio host asked.
Freitas said if another Republican could be put on the ballot they would consider it “because the most important thing to me is that we maintain the majority and make sure a Republican is representing the … the values of the 30th District.” If election officials will not permit another Republican to get on the ballot, “We will absolutely run a write-in campaign and we will win a write-in campaign. I am very confident of that,” Freitas said.
Meanwhile, 30th District Democratic nominee Ann Ridgeway, of Madison, continues to actively run her campaign, meeting with local groups around the district, which also spans Orange and Madison counties. The first-time political candidate, who was certified to be on the ballot, is calling her efforts the “We the People” campaign.
“I believe one must reach across party lines in order to address the needs of the people of the 30th District. Rural broadband for jobs, strong public schools that give equal praise to technology and academics, full-day preschool, affordable health and mental health care, people are more important than politics,” she stated in a campaign Facebook post last week.