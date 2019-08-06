With the State Board of Elections meeting Tuesday afternoon in Richmond, this area’s state delegate is hoping for one more shot at getting on the November ballot.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, posted a short video on his Facebook page Friday stating his position on why he should be allowed on the ballot after several candidacy documents were submitted past the filing deadline.
He pointed out that other candidates – both Democrats and Republicans – filed their paperwork late as well, but were granted extensions, as is typical, Freitas said.
“Because the whole purpose of the law is not to keep candidates off due to a technicality. It’s just to make sure that qualified candidates go through the proper process –a process that I went through, paperwork that we have submitted. So the bottom line is that at this point, I am the candidate that the Republicans of the 30th District have selected to be on the ballot,” he stated in his recent Facebook video.
The fact that the election board granted extensions to everyone but him “quite frankly smacks of partisanship at this point,” Freitas said, noting Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam appointed the three-member board in March, replacing its former members.
Serving on the Board of Elections are Chairman Robert Brink, a Democrat who represented Arlington in the statehouse for 16 years and was an aide to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe; Vice Chairman John O’Bannon, a former Republican delegate from Henrico and Secretary Jamilah LeCruise, a Norfolk defense attorney and Democrat.
Freitas, in his social media post, urged the board to reconsider its position following an apparent decision last month from the Department of Elections that issued a brief letter stating the late paperwork would not be accepted, but declined to comment further.
“So what we’re fighting for right now is to make sure that on August 6, when the State Board of Elections meets, that they ensure that a Republican is on the ballot in the 30th District,” Freitas said. “I’ll even accept the fact that if that candidate can’t be me, that’s fine. But don’t disenfranchise Republican voters when they have a right to show up the polls on Election Day and select their nominee for the House of Delegates.”
Freitas said he would continue to fight.
“If the State Board of Elections does not do the right thing, we will mount a write-in campaign and we will win that write-in campaign because it will be the people of the 30th District who decide who represents them, not two Ralph Northam appointees in Richmond,” he stated.
In an email to the Star-Exponent Monday afternoon, Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper stated that Tuesday’s agenda for State Board of Elections meeting included nothing related to the Freitas issue. Public comment is accepted at the end of the meeting, however. Freitas’ campaign manager said last week someone would be at the meeting to argue their case.
Culpeper County Registrar James Clements, as of Monday, had received no updates from state election officials regarding who would be on the local ballot in November.
A two-term delegate with a conservative voting record, 39-year-old Freitas ran unopposed in 2015 and picked up 62 percent of the vote in 2017 against Democrat Ben Hixon of Culpeper in the District that also spans Orange and Madison counties.
Last year, the former Green Beret sought the Republican nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat and former former vice presidential candidate. Freitas narrowly lost the GOP primary contest to Corey Stewart, longtime chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.
In June, Freitas’ wife, Tina Freitas, ran against Republican State Sen. Emmett Hanger for the party nomination in District 24. She lost with 42 percent of the vote.
Tina Freitas, in a Facebook post Friday, reacted strongly to the ballot issue involving her husband.
“When Democrat appointees in Richmond think it’ll be cute to play voter suppression games in your VERY RED district, but they’re about to learn, ‘Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!’ In this case, congratulations, you just ignited our base,” she wrote. “I’m gonna need a bigger mug,” Tina Freitas posted while holding a mug marked, “Liberal Tears.”