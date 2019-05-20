National Park Service historian Greg Mertz will be the guide on the third annual Friends of the Wilderness Civil War Canoe Trip June 22.
His narration will bring to life such historical figures as Stonewall Jackson, George Armstrong Custer and J.E.B. Stuart during the day-long tour of Civil War sites along the Rapidan River. Many of these sites are not accessible by land.
The group is limited to 15 canoes or 29 participants plus Mertz. Those who sign up will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Ely’s Ford, and be transported to Germanna. They will float down the river and arrive back at Ely’s Ford at 3 p.m. They should bring lunch, a cooler, sunscreen and any other necessary items.
This is a fundraising effort for Friends of the Wilderness, and costs $50 per person. Half of the cost is for the canoe rental, and FoWB will receive the other half. Anyone wishing to be paired with a particular person, should note that on the comments section of the registration form at FOWB.ORG.
—Cathy Jett