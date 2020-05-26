BECAUSE I want a break from coronavirus stories, even just for one day, I’m turning my sights to the Potomac River and the creeks along it.
I’ll start with a photo taken by a reader who lives on the water near the border of King George and Westmoreland counties. It shows a cat on a tree limb in close proximity to an eagle.
The reader, who didn’t want me to share his name, said that a week or so ago he and his cat went out for a kayak ride and then came back to shore.
As he was going back into his house, he looked out the window and noticed that an eagle had landed in a tree on the bank of a nearby creek.
“I grabbed my camera to take pictures, and as I was taking photos I noticed my cat going across the yard and down the bank near where the eagle was perched,” he said. “I was somewhat concerned, but kept taking photos of the eagle, who did not seem concerned at all. Continuing to take photos, I suddenly noticed my cat on the same limb as the eagle and captured this photo. He had climbed up a 20 foot tree to where the eagle was perched. Eventually, both departed and went their separate ways.”
Well, that’s a first for me, never having seen the real thing or even a picture of a feline and an eagle seemingly happy to share a tree branch.
I thank the kind reader for sharing something that really felt like a tonic when I first glimpsed it, and continues to make me smile.
While we’re on the subject of Potomac River creeks, I was out on one this past weekend, socially distancing Saturday aboard my faithful 23-foot motorboat.
I launched from a marina on a creek off the Yeocomico River near Kinsale in Westmoreland County and cruised out to the Potomac and spent a few hours at a dock cleaning away a winter’s worth of accumulated dirt and grime.
The boat trip was allowed because Maryland had finally reopened the Potomac to recreational boating after having it shut for a stretch because of the coronavirus. Most of the Potomac, right up to the low-water mark in most places on the Virginia shoreline, is considered part of Maryland.
At any rate, I was about to break for lunch when I got a message from a cousin, who was at a nearby cottage. Two of his daughters and one of their friends needed a rescue because their boat wouldn’t start after they’d stopped to prepare to pull a waterskier.
So through the Yeocomico River and into a smaller adjoining creek I went, easily finding them and securing a line to their boat so I could tow them back to a safe harbor.
Because towing another vessel safely is slow going, I had plenty of time to think about earlier adventures on that river and the adjoining creeks. As a youngster, the creek not far from my grandparents’ house was our go-to waterskiing spot because it was almost always calm back on the relatively narrow waterway.
In boats of all types and with water skis just as varied, we would spend hours and sometimes most of a day trying to perfect our moves when we were all so much younger.
A four-person rotation seemed to work best, because by the time three others had taken their turn, you were ready to go again.
The best thing about waterskiing is that the water is almost always forgiving when it comes to falls. When you’d wipe out or flip or fall for whatever reason, you rarely got worse than a sting or a smack from a landing, unless you were really flying.
When my son and his buddies were younger, they spent several days one summer putting together a video of the best falls and wipe outs they could create. Some were pretty amazing, as was a bonus part of the footage: one of them riding a bicycle off the end of a pier into the water below.
All of these pleasant memories went through my head on the slow tow back to a waiting pier, making me smile larger than I have for quite a while.
There was one other good thing about the day. After a lifetime of being the one towed home, it was nice to finally be the one doing the towing.
