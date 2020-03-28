The last time Dr. Donald Stern took over the helm of the Rappahannock Area Health District, the public was in a different panic, as people feared that every trace of white powder contained deadly anthrax spores.
That was October 2001, a month after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which were followed by reports that letters laced with the bacteria that causes anthrax were being sent through the mail. Five of the 22 people exposed to spores eventually died from the bacterial infection, and Stern was inundated with calls. Local people were concerned that a white substance on their pizza box or locker-room floor was not flour or talcum powder, but anthrax.
So when Stern, 66 and living in Hanover County, was called out of retirement during the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, he couldn’t help but feel like he’d been in this situation before.
“It’s almost like déjà vu,” he said, remembering the hectic duties from 19 years ago. “It was a very busy time for me, I didn’t unpack for three months, and I slept on a couch in the office many nights.”
Stern doesn’t know how long he’ll be the district’s acting director, filling the post in the absence of Dr. Brooke Rossheim, who is out on medical leave.
“I can’t put a limit on this because we’re in a state of emergency, and I committed to help,” he said.
Stern served as the local health district’s director from 2001 to 2006 before being asked to bring stability to the Richmond City Health District, which had experienced rapid turnover. He spent 10 years there on campaigns to reduce infant mortality, teen pregnancy, tuberculosis and promoting responsible parenthood before retiring after 35 years in public health.
Since Stern rejoined the Fredericksburg area health district March 23, he has assessed the capacities of the agency, which serves Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. He’s pleased by the area’s capacity: almost 600 hospital beds at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, and between 75 and 100 ventilators.
“Are we gonna need all those? I hope not,” Stern said. “But we’ve got capacity.”
Like other public-health officials across the nation, he bemoaned the lack of test kits. There aren’t enough available to test all those with symptoms, and knowing the extent of infection helps doctors and researchers study the patterns of a particular virus.
Even when people are tested, it can take up to eight days to get results, making it hard for localities to “mitigate community spread,” stated Neiman Young, county administrator in King George County, which had its first two confirmed cases on Friday. He said the locality is pressing the health district for faster information.
Likewise, Stern said he’ll be pressing for more testing capability.
“We’re going to be aggressive in pursuing test kits for our community,” he said.
Stern reiterates what other public-health officials have stressed: that about 85 percent of people who become ill with COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms. But if they’re out and about, they increase the chances of passing along the virus—which is highly infectious because it’s never been seen before—to the 15 percent who are most at risk.
That includes the elderly, people with compromised immune systems and those with debilitating diseases such as cancer, diabetes and chronic heart, liver, kidney or lung problems.
“There are a lot of people out there who need to be careful,” he said.
Stern and his wife are among them. Debbie Stern has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer since June, and “she’s responding as best as anybody can,” according to Donald Stern. He said she has one more treatment left.
While he jokingly said she wouldn’t give him a kiss one morning because of the need for social distancing, Stern said he and his wife are being practical and careful.
“We’re not letting fear or anxiety control our decision-making,” he said. “She’s very willing to let me do this work because she understands as well the need, and that I’m capable of helping out.”
