EVERY year about this time, something strange and spooky happens in the yard of an unassuming Stafford County home.
Skeletons rise from the grave and torment a local family by surfing, having a cowboy sing-along around a campfire and watching a drive-in movie. After all, the Halloween spirit is as much about fun as it is about terror.
Monday through Friday, every week in October, newly devised and freshly installed scenes featuring decorative skeletons doing all manner of things appear in the yard of Tammy and Richard Beard at 11 Pendleton Road in the Ferry Farms subdivision.
One day it might be skeletons getting their hair done. Another day, they’re fishing.
Every day brings a new scenario—skeletal folk cooking, eating a formal dinner, playing football, paddling down a river, dancing in elegant duds, painting a portrait or cutting the grass.
It’s all done to delight the youngsters who attend Ferry Farm Elementary School across the street, and to give smiles and joy to all who pass by, be they 9 or 90.
Contacted by a handful of fans who appreciate the work that goes into thinking up and executing all these scenes of the Ferry Farm Skeletons—also the name of the Beard’s Facebook page—I dropped by to chat with them about how it all got started.
Tammy, who’s the driving force behind the skeletal creations, said she started it last year not long after her mother died as a way to keep her mind occupied and to add fun to her days.
“I’d seen things about others doing this elsewhere, in North Carolina in one instance and Canada in another,” she said. “And I thought it would be a good thing to keep me from thinking about losing my mother. So we just got started.”
The grandmother, who enjoys working on the creations with her granddaughter, said some of the scenes she comes up with are simple: skeletons sitting on the front porch in their raincoats, riding a bike or lounging by a pool.
Other scenes become more elaborate, like the display made using a friend’s Ford Model T roadster. The Beards put skeletons in it and then set up a white-sheet screen in front of it to convey a trip to the drive-in.
Richard Beard said he helps talk through the ideas for the scenes and is often the one who comes up with ways to anchor the skeletons and props in the yard with PVC pipe, dowels, zip ties and packing tape.
Tammy said the cast of skeletons used to create the scenes includes seven child-sized skeletons and seven adults, as well as three skeletal dogs, a bird, a frog and two skeletal fish.
She noted that a lot of the effort in creating the scenes comes in finding clothing and accessories by scouting yard sales and secondhand shops to find clothes and pieces she needs without breaking the bank.
The couple starts putting out their Ferry Farm skeletons each year on the first of October, and quits either on Halloween or by the end of the Halloween week.
“We put new scenes out Sunday night through Thursday nights, so there are new scenes out for the elementary school children to see Monday through Friday mornings,” she said. “Sometimes we do the work and then have dinner. Sometimes we have dinner and then set up the scenes, with some of them going up quickly and some taking forever to get right.”
One of those difficult ones was an exercise/yoga scene that had one of the skeletons perched atop an exercise ball.
“Getting him to stay up on that ball was really tricky,” said Tammy. “We used a lot of tape on that one.”
Sometimes, an idea in the staging can really make a scene fun, like when Richard came up with the idea of putting the couple’s fog machine in the toy oven in the scene of kitchen cooking.
“Looked like they were burning dinner, cooking like I do sometimes,” laughed Tammy.
At times, inspiration for a scene comes from a piece of clothing or a prop, like the green dress that inspired them to create a “princess and the frog” scene.
While some fans and friends have suggested the couple do scenes that have the skeletons either in graves or dealing with death, they feel some responsibility to keep the scenes light and fun for the young audience they’re dedicated to serving.
They bubble over with gratitude mentioning the cards they’ve received from classes at the elementary school and visits by a class or two to more closely examine displays.
Whether it’s skeletons portraying pirates, eating a Thanksgiving dinner, having a pool party or re-creating “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the Beards say their plan to continue doing the displays each year at Halloween will, at some point, probably require repeating scenes.
“We’ve done that a few times,” said Richard, citing fishing or surfing scenes, though he noted that new features or tweaks were added the second time around.
The Beards say they use their Ferry Farm Skeletons Facebook page to give previews of scenes that are coming, post photos of completed scenes and to interact with people who enjoy following the displays.
“It’s a lot of work, but a lot of fun,” said Tammy, who is always casting about for ideas of skeletal scenes to set up. “We’ve gotten some suggestions from Ferry Farm students and we always work hard to do them if we can. But I don’t have a clue yet how to set up skeletons doing Minecraft.”
