A Virginia Central Railway Trail bridge project short of funding is back on track.
On Monday, the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee approved shifting $125,000 to help close a funding gap to build a pedestrian bridge over Hazel Run, a creek near the Village of Idlewild subdivision, where the trail ends.
The city also will chip in $20,000 to completely close the funding shortage.
The Virginia Department of Transportation made the proposal, which shifts federal money available in the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, or CMAQ.
The funding change will not “have an adverse impact” on other projects, FAMPO Administrator Paul Agnello told the committee.
While the bridge will connect the trail in the city to Spotsylvania County, how far the trail will go from there remains a question, but it could eventually connect with a separate section of VCR trail in Spotsylvania.
“There’s a hard stop right there with 95,” Spotsylvania Supervisor David Ross told fellow committee members.
Ross, who supported the FAMPO proposal to fund the project, explained that there are two options to extend the trail beyond Interstate 95: a tunnel under the interstate, or running the trail along Harrison Road.
The second option would take the trail along the interstate’s right of way to Harrison Road, and that option seems unlikely. The tunnel option, he said, would cost $2 million.
Agnello said FAMPO is looking for a way to make it work.
The bridge project was approved in the first round of the state’s Smart Scale program, which scores and ranks transportation projects for funding. That happened in 2015, and since then the cost of steel spiked, causing the project cost to increase.
Last week, the city asked the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors for the additional funding. Knowing the issue was going to be taken up by the FAMPO committee, the board declined to cover the shortfall.
The trail now covers 2.7 miles in the city. The county has a section of the VCR Trail to the west, which is paved and runs about 2 miles between Salem Church and Gordon roads.
Long-term plans call for creating a regional trail linking the city to Spotsylvania and Orange counties.