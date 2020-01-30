GLOUCESTER—In the dead of winter, a room packed with scientists stared at the screen behind Jason Spires as he talked, their eyes reflecting the photo of glowing green baby oysters.
Glowing oysters is the latest tool being developed to track oysters planted on wild oyster sanctuaries around the Chesapeake Bay. Part of a 2014 agreement between six states and Washington, D.C., the goal of the sanctuaries is to give the bivalves a fighting chance, since about 99 percent of the population has disappeared over the last century, mostly from over-harvesting, pollution and disease.
And it may be a way to prevent those oysters from being poached.
Marine researchers like to tag species such as sharks and striped bass to gain data. It’s also been tried, with limited success, with blue crabs before they molt their hard shells.
“If you are a fisherman, if you are an outdoors person, if you are a hunter, you have heard of organisms being tagged,” said Jason Spires, the lead scientist for the project at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Cooperative Oxford Lab in Maryland. “People catch fish with tags in them, people shoot ducks with bands on their feet.”
But tagging oysters is not so easy. They start out as tiny larvae that swim to a hard surface, where they attach and spend the rest of their lives growing their shells, all while filtering the rivers and creeks of the Chesapeake Bay.
So, Spires and his colleagues came up with the idea of using a synthetic dye approved by the FDA and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that infiltrates adult oyster shells and glows under a special light. The dye can also be used on oyster larvae.
“You may be familiar with visiting your ophthalmologist or a radiologist and having them inject a dye in you that fluoresces. It’s the same technology,” he said. “So we’re just getting the oysters to form new shell that has fluorochrome dyes that glow under a blue light.”
To do this, oysters are put in a bath that contains the dye for about 24 hours. Spires said the technique is cost-effective.
“You can mark thousands of individuals for hundreds of dollars,” he said. “And you can reuse the chemical.”
And while the technology will greatly benefit researchers and fisheries managers who monitor the health and populations of wild oysters, it also has implications for oyster poachers.
Some reefs have been poached over the years. But unless marine police catch a waterman in the act, they have a hard time proving it.
Virginia and Maryland have spent some $62 million building the new oyster sanctuaries and some are still under construction. Spires said the dye has caught the interest of marine police.
“When oysters are at the dock, you have no idea where they came from. But if there was something in them that couldn’t be removed or seen with the naked eye, it would give enforcement agencies a way to track movement of certain organisms,” he said.
More research needs to be done, but so far the technique is working as it is tested on some of the sanctuary reefs.
And if by chance any of them do end up on your table, Spires promises you won’t glow in the dark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.