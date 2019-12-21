To the public, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries might appear to be doing a good job. While that may be true, there are problems inside the agency dating back to the former director and his deputy.
The department, which regulates hunting and fishing through licensing and its conservation police force, has been the target of several racial discrimination lawsuits. Now a state commission has found women and minorities at the agency are unhappy with the work culture, where the majority of employees are white men.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission confirmed a host of problems with the operation and management of VDGIF. In responding to JLARC investigators, female employees said they were less likely to be treated fairly and were not happy with opportunities for career advancement.
“Similarly, but to an even greater degree, there was a sizable difference between how white employees and black employees responded to certain questions,” said JLARC Senior Associate Director Justin Brown.
“Black employees were less likely to be perceived to be treated fairly, be satisfied with their relationships with their coworkers. And there’s a pretty big gap there in terms of general satisfaction with work culture.”
The agency employs 420 people. Nearly 92 percent are white and 77 percent are men. Just 6.4 percent are black or African American and 1.19 percent are Hispanic.
More than 95 percent of the force of conservation officers the public sees are white and 94 percent are men.
Earlier this year, as JLARC was investigating for its report, the agency hired a new executive director, Ryan Brown, who has already begun to address some of the problems and established a new office of diversity and inclusion. Earlier this month, Ryan hired attorney and diversity specialist George Braxton to head the new office.
“DGIF is an agency that is funded largely by dollars that we generate ourselves rather than direct tax dollars from the state general fund,” Brown said. “I think it’s critical to this agency’s future that we first of all resemble the outside world of Virginia in terms of our workforce and second, we reach all Virginians of all types and backgrounds.”
