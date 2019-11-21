Jonathan “Jon” Gerlach, an attorney and retired archaeologist, announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on Fredericksburg’s City Council Thursday during a gathering at Tapa Rio restaurant on Sophia Street.
The election, which will be for mayor and two at-large seats, will be held May 5.
“One thing we all have in common is a love for Fredericksburg and a strong desire to see our community succeed—and thrive—well into the future,” he said to people gathered for his announcement. “The challenges the city faces are complex and interrelated. They require thoughtful, integrated 21st Century solutions. I intend to bring robust community engagement, transparent decision making, and strong leadership to my role on City Council.”
He added that he promises to focus on four broad areas, with a backdrop of transparency and fiscal responsibility. They are: growth, education, economic development and the environment.
Gerlach has been a Fredericksburg resident since 2008 and has a law practice in the city.
He is chairman of the Architectural Review Board, a member of the Fredericksburg Branch NAACP’s executive committee, a Central Rappahannock Heritage Center board member and has worked with the city to amend ordinances.
He earned a master’s degree in Anthropology from Arizona State University and a law degree from the University of Richmond.
His website is jonforcitycouncil.com.
