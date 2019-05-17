Germanna Community College students will pay the same for tuition for the next school year.
The State Board for Community Colleges unanimously agreed this week to freeze rates at the 23 two-year schools it oversees in Virginia. That means Germanna tuition will remain $155 per credit hour for in-state students and $331.60 per credit hour for out-of-state students, according to Germanna spokesman Mike Zitz.
“An important part of our mission is to make higher education affordable. We’re gratified that Germanna is able to freeze the cost of tuition with no increase for the coming academic year,“ Germanna President Janet Gullickson said.
She noted that Germanna’s tuition is about $5,000 a year, meaning students can attain an associates degree for about $10,000 total. She added that the Germanna Educational Foundation also offers scholarships for students in need.
"That’s inexpensive compared to the tens of thousands of dollars it costs to attend a four-year university," she said. "It’s also one-third that of a typical state university. But for many of Germanna’s students, who may already support families or come from low-income backgrounds, it can still be a barrier."
In a news release, State Board for Community Colleges Chairwoman Robin Sullenberger thanked the General Assembly for providing additional funding that allowed the two-year system to avoid tuition increases.