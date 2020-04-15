Germanna Community College is now offering Single Stop appointments to its student body, to help them access a range of financial, social and legal support services.
As the coronavirus outbreak causes layoffs and furloughs, many students and their families are facing new obstacles in their path through higher education.
Single Stop is a national, nonprofit organization founded in 2007, that aims to be a "one-stop off-ramp out of poverty," by connecting families with food stamps and local food pantries, housing and jobs, according to its website.
Germanna, which is conducting all operations remotely through the summer semester, began offering virtual Single Stop appointments this month.
"Through a combination of technology, consulting and training, Germanna’s Single Stop team is providing students with information about which federal, state and local benefits they are eligible to receive and will guide students through the process of applying for benefits," a press release from the college states.
Sixteen students scheduled appointments with the Single Stop team during the first week of the program, according to the press release.
One student and her entire family were laid off from their jobs because of closures caused by the virus outbreak. Another student is a single mother who is also caring for elderly relatives.
The families were connected with local food assistance programs and other resources through the Single Stop program, the Germanna press release said.
More information about Germanna's Single Stop program can be found at germanna.singlestoptechnologies.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.