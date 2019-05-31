Virginia’s construction and manufacturing companies have a desperate need for workers, but are struggling to find the skilled employees they require.
“There is a mismatch between skills and available jobs,” said Tracey Sloan, a program manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation and a member of the Build Virginia advisory board.
Build Virginia is an initiative of Gov. Ralph Northam. Introduced in June last year, it seeks to connect workers throughout the state with training and employment opportunities in the skilled trades, with a focus on shipbuilding, construction and advanced manufacturing.
“Jobs of the future are neither blue collar nor white collar but new collar,” Northam said in a press release about the initiative.
Members of the Build Virginia advisory board and Megan Healy, Northam’s chief adviser for workforce development, have been holding regional meetings throughout the state to discuss the skilled trade workforce landscape. The regional meetings began in April in southwest Virginia and concluded Friday with the eighth and final meeting hosted by Germanna Community College at its Center for Advanced Technology in Fredericksburg’s Central Park.
The meetings have brought together skilled trades employers, current and potential employees, training providers, educators, parents and students.
“We’ve found that people living in the same locality sometimes don’t even know about the opportunities nearby,” Sloan said. “We heard from a man in Tazewell who had spent two decades working at Walmart. He didn’t know that one mile down the road was an advanced manufacturing plant where he could make a better salary, with benefits.”
At Friday’s regional meeting, Healy told audience members that the unemployment level in Virginia is at 2.9 percent.
“We’re hearing from employers that there is a huge worker shortage and every day it’s getting worse,” she said.
Build Virginia’s three main goals are to identify the demand for skilled workers at the state and local level, develop and endorse pathways that lead to career and business success and create and implement an outreach plan to attract new, mid-career and future workers.
Meeting attendees broke into small groups to discuss in more detail the region’s employment needs, the barriers that keep them from being met and possible solutions.
One common topic was the need to remove the stigma around careers in the trades.
“Construction is not a last resort,” said Ed Dalrymple, a Build Virginia advisory board member and president of Cedar Mountain Stone quarry in Rapidan.
“Making the trades cool again,” as Sloan described it, involves educating students as young as elementary-age, as well as parents and high school guidance counselors, that entering the trades is a viable option.
Other possible solutions to solve the workforce problem discussed at the meeting involve increasing apprenticeship programs, reaching out to special populations such as veterans and felons re-entering society, providing support and transportation to single parents and teaching “soft skills” such as manners, independence and timeliness in trade school.
At least one group noted that most employees in the Fredericksburg region travel out of the area to Quantico, Northern Virginia or Richmond for work.
Healy said the advisory board will compile the results of the regional meetings and release a report in August that will provide budget and policy recommendations for the General Assembly to discuss in January.