Wednesday was the first day of fall classes at Germanna Community College, which boasts an enrollment of 6,709 students—a 9 percent increase over the same date last year.
That number includes dual-enrolled high school students who sometimes complete their associate’s degree from Germanna even before receiving their high school diplomas.
President Janet Gullickson credits the increase in large part to the efforts of the enrollment team to connect with students. On Saturday, campuses at Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Stafford and Locust Grove hosted “Welcome Days.”
“We think it’s because of the outreach. We’re going to say ‘Come on in, be comfortable, learn about majors,’ ” she said.
The college also runs an enrollment lab for hands-on help with class selection and a hotline available 24/7—“even Christmas,” she said—for help with admissions, financial aid, student accounts and more.
Gullickson said Germanna added a nursing program at its Stafford campus this year, expanded cybersecurity offerings and works closely with its partner, the University of Mary Washington, on streamlining transfer programs, such as those for education majors.
A survey published Monday by the personal finance website WalletHub ranked Germanna the top two-year institution in Virginia, in a statistical tie with Northern Virginia Community College. The ranking considered student career outcomes, tuition cost, class sizes, and graduation and retention rates, among other factors.