Drivers who like to avoid bending fenders might want to take note of the Fredericksburg-area primary roads where most crashes happen.
And, yes, the usual suspects top the list.
State Route 3 was its usual greedy self, taking the top three spots, as the stretch near Interstate 95, Central Park and the Spotsylvania Towne Centre topped the list—again—as the area’s most likely place to find a crash.
The portion of Route 3 on the city side—east of the the I-95 interchange—was king of the hill for 2019 with 64 crashes, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles “high crash” location map.
The No. 2 spot is on Route 3 just to the west of I-95 on the Spotsylvania County side in front of the mall, where 52 crashes were recorded.
Route 3 at the Greenbrier Shopping Center in the city took the No. 3 spot, with 43 crashes last year.
The Route 3 area around I–95 was the heaviest crash location before and after the reconfigured interchange, which was completed in August 2018.
There were nine more crashes (73) at the Route 3 spot on the city side last year, and it was the top crash area in 2018, too. Crashes remained static on the Spotsylvania side of Route 3 between 2018 and last year.
The fourth worst crash spot for the area last year was the Blue & Gray Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard intersection in the city, where 36 crashes were recorded.
The stretch of U.S. 1 between the I–95 exit and Market Street in Spotsylvania tallied the fifth most crashes last year with 35.
The 32 reported crashes at the Route 3 and Salem Church Road intersection, also in Spotsylvania, was the only other area spot with more than 30 crashes last year.
Stafford County’s crash statistics look better than Spotsylvania and the city.
The worst crash location for Stafford in 2019 was at the State Route 610 and Stafford Marketplace intersection, where 23 crashes were recorded. Twenty-two crashes were recorded at the intersection of U.S. 1, U.S. 17 and Butler Road in Falmouth.
The U.S. 1 and Route 610 intersection, where turn lanes were added, saw marked improvement between 2018 and last year with a decrease from 32 crashes to 15.
