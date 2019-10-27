THINGS seem to be looking up on the nation’s roads, as deadly crashes are down.
Traffic deaths have fallen for two consecutive years, according to a report on fatalities on U.S. roads in 2018.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration reported that 36,560 people died in car crashes last year, a 2.4 percent drop compared to 2017’s total of 37,473. There also were fewer deadly crashes in 2017 compared to the previous year.
The death rate for crashes in 2018 also fell, by 3.4 percent.
Fatalities dropped last year across a range of categories, including:
Crashes in which children (14 and younger) died fell 10.3 percent.
Alcohol-related fatalities decreased 3.6 percent.
Speed-related fatalities declined 5.7 percent.
There was a 4.7 percent drop in deadly motorcycle crashes.
The drop in deadly crashes follows two years in which fatalities spiked.
The NHTSA also released the fatality figures for the first half of 2019, and those numbers have dropped compared to the same period in 2018.
An estimated 16,890 people died in crashes across the country between January and June, down 3.4 percent from the same period last year. The fatality rate dropped to 1.06 per 100,000 million miles, even while people drove more (12.4 billion miles, a 0.8 percent increase from 2018).
The fatality rate is the lowest since the first half of 2015, according to the NHTSA.
On the downside, more pedestrians and bicyclists died in crashes during 2018 than the previous year.
There was a 3.4 percent increase in pedestrian deaths (6,283) and a 6.3 percent spike in bicyclists fatalities (857) last year. Most of those deadly crashes happened in the dark.
In Virginia so far this year, there have been an estimated 95,391 crashes, with 650 deaths and 50,179 injuries. All of those numbers were higher during the same period last year: 104,067 crashes; 661 deaths; 53,650 injuries.
James Owens, acting administrator for the NHTSA, believes improvements with newer vehicles is a reason for decreasing roadway deaths.
“Newer vehicles are safer than older ones and when crashes occur, more new vehicles are equipped with advanced technologies that prevent or reduce the severity of crashes,” he said in the NHTSA news release.
CHATHAM BRIDGE DELAYS
Drivers trying to cross the Chatham Bridge should be prepared for brief daytime delays this week as workers conduct a routine inspection of the span over the Rappahannock River.
The inspection will run through Friday, weather permitting. A single lane on the bridge connecting William Street in Fredericksburg to State Route 3 in Stafford County will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Starting sometime next spring, the Chatham Bridge will be closed to all traffic for a 16-month improvement project.
