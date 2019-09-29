IT STILL feels a bit like summer, but the colorful and falling leaves mean fall looms.
And that, for drivers, means it’s time to be on the alert for deer darting onto roads.
Yours truly got a taste of a rogue Bambi in January, when my SUV rounded a curve on a tree-lined rural road at 45 mph and, in the blink of an eye, a deer-head hood ornament appeared. It wasn’t there when I started into the curve.
Of course, I survived. But I have no idea what became of the deer.
I am one of thousands of drivers who found out firsthand how sometimes, no matter if you do everything right, stuff happens, and all you can do is react the right way.
The Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. said last week that it handled more than 2,900 auto claims involving deer collisions in 2018, an increase of almost 200 compared with 2017.
Those collisions caused more than $9.4 million in damages, with the average claim coming to more than $3,200. The 2017 losses amounted to $8.1 million.
The Farm Bureau insurance company rightly points out that deer are always a potential road hazard, but the peak time for deer-related crashes runs from October through December, as hunting and rutting seasons converge.
The bureau noted that last year’s claims repeated the “October-through-December pattern, with the highest number of deer collision claims occurring in November. In 2018, there were 373 collisions with deer in October, 515 in November and 367 in December, totaling 1,255 claims for the final quarter—almost half of all deer collisions claims for the year.”
There are other patterns with deer.
They often travel in packs and are most active at dusk and dawn, when light and dark converge.
My convergence with the deer happened at dusk. I had no time to react, other than to hold steady and stay on the road, which I did until eventually coasting into a driveway (the collision destroyed the transmission fluid container).
Still, the Farm Bureau provided some basic ground rules that can help if you cross paths with a deer. If you’ve got it covered, consider passing along the tip to a young driver.
“When driving after dark, use high-beam headlights to increase your range of vision. If you see a deer on or near the road, slow down immediately and do not swerve. Brake firmly, but keep the vehicle headed in a straight line.”
Ferry Farm intersection
Work on the intersection at State Route 3 and Ferry Road in Stafford County continues, but the Virginia Department of Transportation says it will be wrapped up by the end of the year.
The right-turn lane on westbound Route 3 has already been extended and opened to traffic. Two left-turn lanes on Ferry Road, from the railroad crossing to the intersection, have been built, but those lanes won’t open until the traffic light equipment is installed, later in the year, according to local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye.
When work is complete, there also will be a new access to George Washington’s Ferry Farm. A new left-turn lane on westbound Route 3 will serve traffic headed to the first president’s boyhood home.
Work on the $5.1 million project started in March.
