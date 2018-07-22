THE QUESTION still floats throughout transportation circles, and probably has come to the mind of at least a few drivers in the region: Will the express lanes ever reach Massaponax?
Early plans included running the electronically tolled lanes to Spotsylvania.
But as with many transportation projects, those original plans got Frankensteined—that is, torn apart and put back together in different fashion.
And from this we got the express lane extension to Garrisonville (opened in 2014, bringing with it the chokepoint from Dumfries) … then the mini-extension a couple miles south (which opened late last year) … and next will come the U.S. 17 extension (work is expected to start in 2019 and wrap up in 2022) …
The Rappahannock River crossing lanes will pick things up from there, stretching south to the State Route 3 area. Work will start next month, with the new lanes set to open in 2022.
Area transportation officials say a new fourth lane will need to be added on southbound I–95 where the crossing ends. That project, which stands atop the wish list for local planners, would get us to the Massaponax area.
As for the express lanes, it looks like the southern terminus will remain in Stafford for the foreseeable future, per a response by the toll lane operator Transurban to questions from Matt Kelly, a Fredericksburg City Council member who sits on a variety of transportation boards and commissions.
The councilman asked where things stood with taking the toll lanes to Massaponax.
“There are no current plans to extend the Express Lanes to Massaponax or beyond,” Transurban’s Brent McKenzie told Kelly in an email. “That would be a policy decision from the Commonwealth. We would of course be interested if the Commonwealth was looking to extend the Express Lanes further south.”
Hackers sought
for transportation future
For the second time, state transportation officials have invited hackers and “idea jammers” to create technologies for transportation of tomorrow.
The SmarterRoads Hackathon was held two days last week in Northern Virginia, where judges ranked a variety of apps. Winning entries included apps for personalized route optimization, early warning systems, bike routes, along with pavement conditions and crash statistics, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, which took part in the event.
The apps could one day play a role in how you get around.
“These events create fresh inventive solutions, identify potential economic opportunities, enhance public engagement and attract a diverse, talented workforce into a 21st century transportation system,” said Commonwealth Transportation Board member Hap Connors.
Connors, a proponent of incorporating technology into the transportation system, represents the Fredericksburg region on the CTB. He also is the Innovation and Technology subcommittee chairman.