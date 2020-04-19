In August, heavy traffic was predicted for the Labor Day holiday weekend, with drivers expected to enjoy falling prices at the pump.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Virginia was $2.33, down 16 cents from July and 26 cents less than a year earlier.
Since then, so much has changed, but gas prices have continued to fall.
In March, local and Virginia prices dipped below $2 a gallon.
At the time, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, reported that the week had been “unprecedented” for the fuel industry.
He cited tensions between major oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, U.S.–Iran tensions and COVID-19 fears as factors behind the plummeting gas prices, and predicted the fall to continue.
Last week, DeHaan updated his market take in a GasBuddy blog, which pointed out that the current $1.79 national average gas price was within about 20 cents of lows reached in the wake of the 2008 recession.
“To have thought at the beginning of the year we’d be in the place we are would truly have been impossible,” he wrote, adding that “new and multi-year records continue to be written when it comes to gasoline prices.”
He added another prediction, saying “there is strong potential that we will see gas prices this summer far lower than our previous expectations, and I’m hopeful by then we’re safely able to enjoy it.”
Virginia’s average cost for gas was $1.73 over the weekend, but there are much lower gas prices in the state and locally.
GasBuddy reported the lowest state price on Saturday at $1.05, at a CITGO in Cumberland.
The price at two local gas stops came in at the seventh lowest in the state, Costco and BJ’s, where members could fuel up for $1.22 per gallon.
Three other area stations (in Spotsylvania, Orange and Culpeper counties) advertised prices at $1.25. Two Stafford County stations were selling gas for $1.38.
To put these current prices in context, consider a sampling of average U.S. gas prices going back decades.
In 1979, the average price for gas was 86 cents. In 1980, gas for the first time topped $1 a gallon on average. With the exception of 1986, when gas dropped back to 86 cents a gallon, the average price has never again fallen below $1.
The opposite has happened, with prices climbing steadily.
At the turn of the century, gas cost $1.51 on average. Prices at the pump more than doubled that price at $3.27 in 2008, when the economy hit the skids. The cost then dipped before again spiking in 2013 and 14, when $4 gas became a reality.
Then, gas prices started falling, with the average price in 2016 dropping to $2.14 a gallon.
Prices have edged back up, with 2019’s average price at the pump coming in at $2.60.
A betting man might say that number will drop in 2020.
But that same betting man might also note that, according to the oil industry’s law of motion, what goes down, must come up.
