The results of the Interstate 95 corridor study are in, and the details will be covered in several upcoming meetings, the first of which will be held in Stafford County.
The study is tackling problems on the 179 miles of I–95 in the state, primarily dealing with congestion and crashes.
At an October meeting, state transportation officials laid out possible plans to improve the interstate, such as increasing transit or ride-sharing opportunities and interchange improvements over simply building more lanes on I–95.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the upcoming meetings will “focus on reviewing results of the study’s findings, which include development of a corridor-wide operations and arterial roadway upgrade plan for implementation. Locations requiring additional study have also been identified.”
The upcoming meeting will be held next Monday, Jan. 27, at the VDOT auditorium at 87 Deacon Road. The results will be covered during the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s meeting, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
A presentation on the study will be given at 7:30 p.m., but VDOT representatives will be available during the meeting to handle any questions. The study findings will be available online at the Commonwealth Transportation Board website the day of the meeting.
Dear Scott: For a left turn, can I pull into the intersection on the solid green light (no directed left-turn green), waiting for my clearance to turn left? If I wait all the way back at the “scrimmage” line, I waste much valuable turning time and might not be able to go at all. Even if the light turns red while I’m under it, I get to go immediately.
Years ago in Maryland, taking driver training, I was taught that it was fine to do this. They told me that this ensures that at least one left-going car can get through the busy intersection.
—Vicki Crowder, Spotsylvania
Who wants to get stuck at a red light … or the middle of an intersection?
The writer’s previous training was correct, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick.
“Yes you can move into the intersection while waiting for traffic to clear the intersection to make the left as long as the way is clear,” she said. “I would say that you do get to move when it turns red if you are in the intersection in order to clear it, however, I am not sure that is written anywhere. The smart thing to do is to watch for a break in traffic that is coming and ease out into the intersection on green when you know you will likely be able to make the left turn.”
