WITH Virginia transportation leaders planning a study of the Interstate 95 corridor in an effort to tackle the persistent congestion problems, it will be interesting to see how much innovative thought goes into it.
Virginia in recent years has been keen to incorporate technology into its transportation planning, to its credit. Our neighbors to the north, though, might be taking the lead by dipping their toes into one facet of the high-tech waters.
A draft of an environmental assessment was released last week concerning a possible Hyperloop tunnel between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The assessment finds the project would have a positive impact, but much remains to be studied about the proposal to transport people at high speeds in electronic vehicles underground.
The Hyperloop is the brainchild of Elon Musk, who epitomizes the mad genius archetype. But he’s done more than just cook up a wild theory; he created The Boring Co. after announcing his Hyperloop idea.
After seeming to gain momentum with plans for Hyperloops, his proposals have yielded mixed results, and the technology is still in the early stages.
In 2017, Musk claimed to have an agreement to build Hyperloop tunnels to could carry passengers at incredibly high speeds between Philadelphia, New York, Maryland and Washington.
While the announcement was premature, the assessment release, along with the U.S. Department of Transportation touting it, marks a positive stride for the Hyperloop.
And, a competition putting teams of tech-savvy engineers to work creating Hyperloop prototypes has yielded results and will continue this summer. A team of Virginia Tech students qualified for the competition.
While many questions remain with the Hyperloop, some of the details in the environmental assessment paint a picture that would make commuters of the leviathan that is Interstate 95 green with envy.
The Hyperloop would use twin 35-mile tunnels between D.C. and Baltimore, allowing for 15 minute trips between the cities, according to the assessment, produced by The Boring Company with input from various federal agencies.
The tunnels would be 30-plus feet underground and run in the right of way along U.S. 50 and Interstate 295 much of the way, where electronic autonomous vehicles would carry passengers “at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.”
The Hyperloop, according to the assessment, would not impact other roads or communities, during construction or when operating. These are two big impediments with almost all transportation projects.
The study also states that “tunnel travel is not impacted by snow, rain, wind … meaning weather should not affect the functionality or reliability of the Loop System.”
And the assessment also says the Hyperloop would be expandable beyond the initial 35-mile tunnels.
The Boring Co. asserts that the while the “Hyperloop technology is currently unknown” it could eventually “transport passengers at speeds of up to 700 mph.”
Will Virginia jump into the Hyperloop pool?
State transportation officials have followed the Hyperloop hype and they appear to be taking a cautious approach.
Cathy McGhee, director of research and innovation with the Virginia Department of Transportation, has addressed the Hyperloop at meetings of the Commonwealth Transportation Board’s Innovation Subcommittee, which she heads. At the January meeting, she told the CTB that Virginia is keeping track of the D.C./Baltimore Hyperloop progress.
Last week, she said as much in an email.
“We are watching to see what happens with the technology over the coming year or so and will then re-evaluate,” she wrote. “At this point, the technology doesn’t seem ready for full-scale deployment.”