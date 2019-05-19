LAST week, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved Arlington County’s request to change the name of U.S. 1 from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.
The road’s name has long been Richmond Highway in Fairfax County, and Alexandria made the change last year because the council wanted to be rid of the Confederate president’s name. Arlington officials said the same thing drove their request.
Most of the rest of U.S. 1 in Virginia is named Jefferson Davis Highway, including the section that runs through the Fredericksburg area. Making any change to the highway’s name might prove combustible in a region where the Civil War is by and large sacred territory.
Fredericksburg City Councilman Matt Kelly, a Civil War buff who also sits on various transportation boards, said there were conversations last year about changing Jefferson Davis Highway’s name in the city. Nothing came of it, but Kelly wouldn’t be surprised if the issue returns.
He emphasized that it’s a complicated matter, in more ways than one.
There are plenty of other Confederate-connected street names, buildings and memorials in Fredericksburg, said Kelly, also noting the slave auction block controversy the city has been dealing with.
“We need a broader discussion on the city’s past, beyond Jefferson Davis Highway,” he said.
WORK ZONE BLUES
With the continuous work on Interstate 95 through the region, Fredericksburg-area drivers are accustomed to work zones.
While the ultimate aim is to improve travel, work zones are headaches, something area drivers know all too well.
But we aren’t alone.
In a story about I–95’s persistent and growing infrastructure needs, WBAL Radio in Baltimore noted projects in other states that highlight the challenges—and shortfalls?—of handling work on an interstate that traverses the East Coast.
The story noted work on a 15–mile stretch of the interstate surrounding Boston, a project that wrapped up just last month. Work started in 2003. That’s not even a mile a year.
For comparison’s sake, work on the I–95 express lanes from Stafford to the Capital Beltway started in late 2012. The second extension, now in progress, is slated for completion in 2022.
The Rappahannock River crossing projects are slated for completion in 2022 (southbound) and 2023 (northbound). That’s a long time, too, but the local work covers more ground: 42 miles (29 for the express lanes; 10 miles of express lanes extensions; roughly three miles for the crossing project, taking the additional lanes to the State Route 3 area).
Nonetheless, this goes to show how long road work can take. In the meantime, development rarely slows.
The WBAL story noted another I–95 project in Delaware that will close one side of an entire section of the interstate, forcing traffic to share one side.
Who can imagine that scenario playing out on I–95 anywhere between Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C.? The universe as we know it would come to a screeching halt.
We see what happens when a crash shuts down just a lane of I–95 in these parts, not to mention an entire side.
Just a little food for thought, especially this summer if you hop onto I–95 and find yourself stuck in a work zone.