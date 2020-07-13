Monday marks three weeks since the Chatham Bridge closed, and so far there haven’t been any awful traffic jams, at least nothing out of the ordinary for the Fredericksburg area.
Recent weekend traffic has been consistently heavy, leading to jammed roads throughout the area. Much of that can be attributed to the warm weather and the typical heavier traffic on Interstate 95.
The Chatham Bridge closure likely isn’t helping with the weekend jams, but it doesn’t appear to be the culprit.
The Virginia Department of Transportation continues to monitor the impacts and key areas where changes were made to ease impacts from the roughly 16,000 rerouted vehicles that used to cross the old bridge each day.
There has been an expected increase in traffic on Dixon and Charles streets, according to project manager Robert Ridgell, who said in an email that the increase has been “moderate.”
He said changes to U.S. 1 at the Falmouth Bridge have improved flow on the highway there.
“We haven’t seen backups for users from Route 1 into the City or vise versa,” he said.
Normandy Village residents are struggling to get to U.S. 1 because of some changes at the Falmouth Bridge intersection, where Hanson Avenue is closed and utility work has cut off another option to get to U.S. 1 from Riverside Drive.
Residents there are struggling to turn onto Fall Hill Avenue as more traffic is using that route to make it to U.S. 1. VDOT set up a digital message board at the Fall Hill Avenue roundabout directing through traffic to use Mary Washington Boulevard, which connects to U.S. 1.
Ridgell added that work on the structure is progressing, with crews already removing several spans from the top of the bridge.
“Demolition is moving swiftly and the project is on schedule,” he said.
The bridge is undergoing a complete rehabilitation of the uppermost structure and is slated to be closed until October 2021.
I–95 overpass work
Speaking of closed, that’s what will happen to I-95 lanes over a 19-hour stretch beginning Monday at 9 a.m.
Northbound interstate lane closures will be in effect at the U.S. 17 interchange in Stafford County during that time. Ramps to northbound I-95 around the interchange also will be closed.
Crews will be milling, paving and striping lanes to shift northbound traffic onto the new overpass, which is part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.