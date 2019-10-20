NEW commuter buses are about to start running in the Fredericksburg area.
The buses will run out of the Staffordboro lot in North Stafford and carry commuters to Northern Virginia and Washington.
The local bus service is among a fleet of similar transit enhancements along the Interstate 95 corridor between the Fredericksburg area and Washington, an $18.95 million investment.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the projects and funding last week.
The Commuter Choice program’s funding comes from an agreement between the state and express lanes operator Transurban as part of the Interstate 395 express lanes project.
There were 17 projects vying for funding. Some, including expanded bus service from the Leeland Road commuter lot in Stafford and service to the Quantico Marine Corps Base, were not part of the funding package.
The two new Stafford routes will take commuters to L’Enfant Plaza and the Pentagon, according to OmniRide, the Northern Virginia commuter bus service that will operate the new routes. The buses will use the express lanes.
The L’Enfant buses will run four trips daily each way; the Pentagon buses will make four trips in the mornings and five trips back to Stafford.
The service will start Nov. 4. Commuters can use the bus service at no charge through Dec. 31.
According to OmniRide, the Stafford service will be its first offered outside Prince William County in the company’s 33 years.
Meeting set for Harrison Road widening
A public hearing will be held next week on a project aimed at widening a section of Harrison Road in Spotsylvania County.
The $11.2-million project will widen the two-lane road to four lanes between Gordon and Old Plank roads, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Along with the widening, a center turn lane and other turn lanes will be built along that section of Harrison. Sidewalks also will be added, along with a pedestrian crossing at the Old Plank and Gordon road intersections.
The hearing will be held from 5–7 p.m. at Harrison Road Elementary School, and will include design displays and VDOT staff to answer questions.
Comments on the plan will be accepted through Nov. 8.
The project is in the early stages, as work isn’t expected to start until 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.