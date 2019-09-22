BIG road projects like the express lanes or Rappahannock River crossing easily catch the driving public’s attention.
Maintenance of the road system, though, often flies under the radar, but is every bit as crucial to keeping the transportation system working.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has an annual maintenance and operations budget of $2.1 billion, according to a report last week to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
Of that maintenance pie, a $420 million slice goes toward upkeep of 128,500 miles of roads. Dealing with the more than 21,100 bridges takes up a $215 million slice.
VDOT Commissioner Stephen Birch said in the presentation that pavement and bridges are “two of the largest asset types” in the transportation system.
What does that kind of money get the driving public?
The “state of the pavement” is as follows:
Interstates: 90 percent of the 4,985 miles are “sufficient.”
Primary roads: 85 percent of 19,255 miles are sufficient.
Secondary roads: 60 percent of the 60,347 miles maintained by the state are sufficient.
The interstate and primary roads exceed the state’s minimum “performance target” of 82 percent of pavement being sufficient.
But secondary roads, by far the biggest chunk of lane miles, fall below the pavement benchmark of 65 percent in sufficient condition.
Birch suggested longer term planning for the pavement system and different approaches to funding it.
CTB members praised the presentation, even though the solution didn’t provide a completely rosy picture. It appears to require more money and still would likely include accepting a lower percentage of sufficient primary and interstate pavement conditions to help boost the state of secondary roads.
Birch’s presentation on the state’s bridges and large structures showed that overall, 95.5 percent of bridges in the state are in “good” or better shape. Since 2010, the state has replaced or improved 2,130 “structurally deficient” bridges and other such structures.
He said 793 bridges and structures are rated deficient, which does not mean the structures are unsafe, but rather in poor condition. Unsafe structures are addressed immediately, he said.
Birch pointed out that another 4,440 Virginia bridges and structures are on the verge of being structurally deficient and will need to be addressed.
The future of bridges is similar to that of pavement, in that more money will be needed to keep such structures in good operating condition.
Birch offered a new approach to do that.
In recent years, he said, the state has rightly focused on fixing “the worst of the worst” bridges. Now he thinks the state should shift to more “preservation,” by improving bridges before they need to be replaced.
In the coming months, transportation officials will decide which approaches map out the best future for the state’s pavement and bridges, eventually presenting a plan in December to the General Assembly.
