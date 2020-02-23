A pair of somewhat under-the-radar bills winding through the General Assembly could bring some interesting and important changes on state roads if passed.
One bill aims to unlock a market for a new type of peer-to-peer car rental service. The other bill focuses on distracted driving.
The first bill was introduced by Sen. Stephen Newman, who represents the Lynchburg area. The bill, which focuses on insurance, would make it legal for Virginia car owners to rent their vehicles for a fee.
The bill passed the Senate, 40-0, and last week was referred by the House of Delegates to the Committee on Appropriations.
Such car-rental companies aren’t legal everywhere, including Virginia, but they operate in various areas. One company, Turo, operates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and London.
Turo, a sort of Airbnb for cars, promotes its app-based service as allowing users to “find, book, and unlock cars instantly” in the areas it serves.
The second bill was introduced by Sen. Scott Surovell, whose district includes parts of Stafford County. The bill would make it a misdemeanor offense for a distracted driver who injures pedestrians or bicyclists.
The bill successfully made it through the Senate and continues to wind its way through the House.
Caroline bridge work starting
Work is slated to start on a Caroline County bridge that was built in 1957. That age puts the span—already on the structurally deficient list—well past the typical 50-year lifespan for bridges built in that era.
The $7.9 million project will replace the southbound span on Route 207 with new concrete and steel beams. There are two bridges crossing the Mattaponi River.
The bridge is expected be closed in May, but crews are scheduled to start work this week in the area between Holly Hill Drive and Sycamore Hill Lane, according to local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye.
Crews are slated to demolish the southbound bridge in late May and then start building the new structure. All traffic will use the northbound bridge, with traffic using one lane each way.
Before the bridge is closed, single-lane closures will happen periodically at the span.
The bridge is expected to reopen in July 2021.
