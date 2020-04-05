Wondering what the governor’s stay-at-home order means for driving?
Not much, really.
The Virginia State Police provided simple answers:
No documentation is need to drive as you normally would.
No roads are closed to state residents and there are no restrictions for anyone who wants to drive out of Virginia. Likewise, there are no restrictions on anyone driving to or passing through the state.
Emissions tests extension
The Virginia Department Environmental Quality has granted a 60-day extension for emissions test deadlines for March and April.
“Emissions inspection requirements are not waived, but are extended to assist people with social distancing,” DEQ Northern Regional Office Director Tom Faha said in a news release.
Mass transit boost
Another response to the virus is aimed at helping mass transit operators, who got a boost last week when $25 billion in federal funding was allocated in response to the impact of the pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration funds will help mitigate losses and costs incurred in large part by a collapse in ridership due to the virus, which has left trains across the country mostly empty.
The money should help such area providers as the FREDericksburg Transit bus service, Virginia Railway Express and commuter buses.
Good vibrations, cleaner air
Let’s close with a curious transportation-virus twist, a peek into the outside world for the corona-hermits out there.
With less human traffic and activity, it seems Earth also simmers down.
Thomas Lecocq, a seismologist with the Royal Observatory of Belgium in Brussels, told Nature magazine last week that seismic noise had dropped by a third in that region since measures were taken to mitigate spread of the virus.
Their findings mirror what we are experiencing.
That seismic noise comes from the earth’s vibrating crust. With much of the world’s population taking refuge in their homes, a precipitous drop in both foot and vehicle traffic has ensued. That, along with other factors, means less vibration on this rock we call home.
The drop in traffic also has resulted in a serious ebb in carbon monoxide spewed into the atmosphere and our lungs. According to the BBC, emissions have fallen by half compared with 2019.
